Stock recommendations for 23 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 closed at 23,329, with the daily price structure continuing to reflect a bearish bias. Price action remains below the key short- and medium-term moving averages, while the earlier rising trendline has been decisively breached, indicating that the broader corrective phase remains intact. The recent rebound from the September lows has so far lacked sufficient momentum to alter this structure, with Tuesday’s negative candle suggesting renewed selling pressure following the recovery attempt. The RSI stands near 35, recovering from oversold territory but remaining below the neutral 50 mark.