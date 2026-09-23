Stock recommendations for 23 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday despite a positive trend in global markets and easing crude oil prices, dragged by losses in IT, financial and capital goods stocks.
The BSE Sensex fell 329.91 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 74,529.08. It declined as much as 435.28 points, or 0.58%, to 74,423.71 during the day. The broader Nifty 50 fell 85.30 points, or 0.36%, to close at 23,329, snapping a four-session winning streak.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards. Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan and Tata Steel were among the gainers.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.67% to $98.66 a barrel.