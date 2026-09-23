Stock recommendations for 23 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday despite a positive trend in global markets and easing crude oil prices, dragged by losses in IT, financial and capital goods stocks.
Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday despite a positive trend in global markets and easing crude oil prices, dragged by losses in IT, financial and capital goods stocks.
The BSE Sensex fell 329.91 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 74,529.08. It declined as much as 435.28 points, or 0.58%, to 74,423.71 during the day. The broader Nifty 50 fell 85.30 points, or 0.36%, to close at 23,329, snapping a four-session winning streak.
The BSE Sensex fell 329.91 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 74,529.08. It declined as much as 435.28 points, or 0.58%, to 74,423.71 during the day. The broader Nifty 50 fell 85.30 points, or 0.36%, to close at 23,329, snapping a four-session winning streak.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards. Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan and Tata Steel were among the gainers.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.67% to $98.66 a barrel.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Ram Ratna Wires Ltd (current price: ₹563)
- Why it’s recommended: Expansion into Copper Tubes: The scaling of its new Bhiwadi plant shifts the product mix toward higher-margin copper tubes for the HVAC and plumbing sectors, driving robust volume and profit gains. Infrastructure & EV Boom: Surging domestic demand for power infrastructure, electric vehicles, and local appliance manufacturing actively accelerates its core winding wire sales.
- Key metrics: P/E: 39.31, 52-week high: ₹602.45, volume: ₹45.60 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Commodity Price Volatility: Sharp fluctuations in copper input costs can lead to gross profit margin compression despite the company's cost-plus pricing model. Rising Financial Leverage: Elevated finance costs arising from debt-funded capital expenditures, alongside unresolved multi-crore tax disputes, pose risks to future cash flow stability.
- Buy: ₹557–566
- Target price: ₹600 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹545
Buy: Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (current price: ₹809)
- Why it’s recommended: EV Market Leadership: A massive global order book heavily backed by Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) programs and strategic DENSO joint ventures provide excellent long-term revenue visibility. New Tech & Segment Diversification: A Bold entry into new tech verticals like Robotics, and Physical AI, plus the recent acquisition of Escorts Kubota’s railway division, expands its total addressable market.
- Key metrics: P/E: 69.20, 52-week high: ₹844.00, volume: ₹124.99 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA
- Risk factors: Premium Valuation Risk: The stock historically trades at very high P/E multiples, leaving it highly vulnerable to sharp price corrections if quarterly earnings decelerate. Sector & Customer Concentration: High dependence on the cyclical global automotive industry, combined with significant revenue concentration from a few top global OEMs, exposes it to supply chain shocks.
- Buy at: ₹801–813
- Target price: ₹930 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹760
How Nifty 50 performed
On Tuesday, Indian equities ended lower, snapping Nifty 50’s four-session winning streak as profit booking and weakness in technology stocks outweighed a positive opening. Nifty 50 closed at 23,329.00, down 85.30 points or 0.36%, after opening at 23,454.05, touching a high of 23,489.00 and slipping to an intraday low of 23,285.75. Sensex also finished in the red, after giving up early gains.
IT was the key drag, with Nifty IT falling 0.86%, while FMCG, Pharma, PSU Banks, and Consumer Durables also declined. In contrast, Media (+1.21%) and Realty (+0.90%) provided pockets of strength, while Metal edged higher. Selling pressure in technology stocks such as Infosys and HCL Tech weighed on the benchmarks, while fluctuations in crude oil prices and continued foreign institutional selling remained key drivers of market sentiment.
Overall market breadth remained negative, with 1,679 stocks advancing, 1,868 stocks declining, and 123 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of roughly 0.90.
Nifty 50 closed at 23,329, with the daily price structure continuing to reflect a bearish bias. Price action remains below the key short- and medium-term moving averages, while the earlier rising trendline has been decisively breached, indicating that the broader corrective phase remains intact. The recent rebound from the September lows has so far lacked sufficient momentum to alter this structure, with Tuesday’s negative candle suggesting renewed selling pressure following the recovery attempt. The RSI stands near 35, recovering from oversold territory but remaining below the neutral 50 mark.
This indicates some improvement in momentum from recent extremes, although the underlying trend continues to favour sellers. The MACD remains below the zero line and in negative territory, indicating that the broader bearish momentum remains intact. However, the MACD line is beginning to converge toward its signal line, and the negative histogram is moderating, suggesting that downside momentum is easing.
The Nifty 50’s near-term technical setup remains cautious, with the index continuing to face downside risks. A sustained decisive break below 23,100–23,000 could reinforce bearish momentum and extend the ongoing corrective phase toward 22,700. Conversely, any near-term recovery is likely to encounter initial resistance around 23,500–23,600, and a sustained move above this zone would be important for improving the short-term technical outlook.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened marginally negative at 56,489.90 and briefly advanced to an intraday high of 56,671.10. However, profit booking emerged near higher levels, dragging the index to a low of 56,106.95 before it closed at 56,215.55, down 279.35 points or 0.49%.
The session formed a bearish candle with wicks on both sides, reflecting selling pressure near the 100-SMA and some buying interest around 56,100. The index closed below the 21-, 50-, 100-, and 200-SMA, keeping the broader technical structure weak. Higher volume accompanying the decline further indicates active supply. The inability to sustain a move above 56,500 suggests that rebounds are still attracting selling pressure, while the recent consolidation appears to be a weak base rather than a confirmed reversal.
The RSI stood at 41.63, marginally below its signal average of 41.76 and beneath the neutral 50 mark, indicating subdued momentum and continued bearish bias. However, the RSI remains above the oversold zone, leaving scope for further weakness before reaching an extreme reading.
The MACD remained below the zero line, with the MACD line at −334.62, below the signal line at −274.92. The negative histogram reading of −59.70 confirms that downside momentum remains intact. No meaningful bullish divergence is visible yet. Therefore, a sustained recovery would require the RSI to reclaim 50 and the MACD to produce a bullish crossover.
Immediate support is placed around 56,100–56,000, followed by 55,700 and 55,300. A decisive break below 56,000 could intensify selling pressure and expose the June swing zone near 54,800–55,000. On the upside, the 100-SMA near 56,539 is the first resistance, followed by the 21-SMA (56,935) and the strong 50-SMA–200-SMA cluster around 57,274.
The near-term outlook remains cautious while the index trades below these averages. Elevated crude oil prices, evolving geopolitical developments, and renewed expectations of tighter US monetary policy may restrict risk appetite. However, rupee strength and improving domestic earnings expectations could provide selective support. A close above 56,950 would improve recovery prospects; otherwise, range-bound weakness may persist.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.