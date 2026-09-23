Stock recommendations for 23 September from MarketSmith India

The BSE Sensex fell 329.91 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 74,529.08. It declined as much as 435.28 points, or 0.58%, to 74,423.71 during the day. The broader Nifty 50 fell 85.30 points, or 0.36%, to close at 23,329, snapping a four-session winning streak.