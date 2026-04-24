Stock recommendations for 24 April from MarketSmith India

Key resistance is placed in 56,900–57,300, aligning with the 50- and 200-DMA cluster, which is acting as a strong overhead supply region. Immediate support lies around 55,800–55,500, followed by a stronger base near 54,300 (21-DMA). A sustained move above 57,300 could trigger short-covering and extend the rally toward more than 58,000, while failure to hold 55,500 may invite renewed selling pressure. Given the broader corrective structure and macro uncertainty, the index is likely to remain range-bound with a negative bias unless decisive strength emerges above key resistance levels.