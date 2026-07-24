Stock recommendations for 24 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended losses for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, 23 July, amid a surge in crude oil prices driven by the West Asia conflict.
The Sensex dropped 364 points, or 0.47%, to end at 76,391.39, while the Nifty 50 finished at 23,869.60, down 127 points, or 0.53%.
Broader markets underperformed as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices plunged 1% each.
In these four sessions, the Sensex has crashed 1,760 points, or 2.3%, while the NSE counterpart has shed 465 points, or almost 2%.