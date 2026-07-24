Stock recommendations for 24 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended losses for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, 23 July, amid a surge in crude oil prices driven by the West Asia conflict.
Stock market recap: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended losses for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, 23 July, amid a surge in crude oil prices driven by the West Asia conflict.
The Sensex dropped 364 points, or 0.47%, to end at 76,391.39, while the Nifty 50 finished at 23,869.60, down 127 points, or 0.53%.
The Sensex dropped 364 points, or 0.47%, to end at 76,391.39, while the Nifty 50 finished at 23,869.60, down 127 points, or 0.53%.
Broader markets underperformed as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices plunged 1% each.
In these four sessions, the Sensex has crashed 1,760 points, or 2.3%, while the NSE counterpart has shed 465 points, or almost 2%.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (current price: ₹69)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong retail-focused banking model, leading microfinance franchise, healthy loan growth potential, improving secured loan mix, strong deposit growth, improving CASA ratio, healthy asset quality trends, expanding branch network, beneficiary of financial inclusion, strong capital adequacy, digital banking initiatives, improving operational efficiency, diversified retail loan portfolio, scalable business model, and attractive valuation potential.
- Key metrics: P/E: 18.27, 52-week high: ₹72.24, volume: ₹1,012.21 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
- Risk factors: High microfinance exposure, asset quality deterioration risk, credit cost volatility, regulatory risks for SFBs, interest rate cycle impact, margin pressure from deposit costs, economic slowdown affecting collections, geographic concentration risk, competition from banks and NBFCs, dependence on rural borrowers, liquidity and funding risks, technology and cybersecurity risks, slower CASA growth, earnings volatility during stress periods, and valuation re-rating may take time.
- Buy: ₹68–69
- Target price: ₹80 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹64
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (current price: ₹195)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong retail-focused banking model, growing secured loan portfolio, improving deposit franchise, healthy CASA growth potential, strong presence in underserved markets, beneficiary of financial inclusion, expanding branch network, improving asset quality trends, healthy capital adequacy, strong retail customer base, digital banking initiatives, improving operational efficiency, diversifying beyond microfinance, scalable business model, and attractive valuation potential.
- Key metrics: P/E: 12.68, 52-week high: ₹197.34, volume: ₹61.97 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
- Risk factors: High microfinance exposure, asset quality deterioration risk, credit cost volatility, interest rate cycle impact, margin pressure from deposit costs, regulatory risks for SFBs, economic slowdown affecting collections, geographic concentration risk, competition from banks and NBFCs, dependence on rural borrowers, liquidity and funding risks, technology and cybersecurity risks, slower CASA growth, earnings volatility during stress periods, and valuation re-rating may take time.
- Buy at: ₹193–196
- Target price: ₹240 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹179
Nifty 50 performance on 23 July
Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive session on 23 July, with investors remaining cautious amid escalating West Asia conflict and surging crude oil prices.
Nifty 50 declined 126.65 points (0.53%) to close at 23,869.60, after trading in a range of 23,807.20–23,990.75, while Sensex also ended lower as risk sentiment remained subdued. Market breadth was decisively negative, with 1,155 stocks advancing, 2,101 declining, and 131 remaining unchanged, highlighting broad-based selling pressure across the market.
Sector-wise, Auto (+0.70%) emerged as the key outperformer, while Realty (-1.81%), Oil & Gas (-1.02%), PSU Bank (-1.00%), Private Bank (-0.77%), and Metal (-0.74%) led the declines. IT managed to limit losses, ending nearly flat. The weak advance-decline ratio indicates that selling was widespread despite resilience in select auto names.
Nifty 50 extended its corrective phase but held above the crucial 23,800 mark, indicating that buyers continue to defend this zone despite persistent selling pressure. The index also closed above its 50-DMA, suggesting that the medium-term structure remains intact even as near-term momentum has weakened.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased to around 45, slipping below its signal line, which indicates fading bullish momentum without yet entering oversold territory. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory but has witnessed a bearish crossover, with the histogram turning negative, signalling weakening momentum and an increase in short-term caution.
The index tested both its 50-DMA and the crucial 23,800 level during the session, but managed to close above these key technical markers, indicating that buying interest continues to emerge at lower levels. Going forward, 23,800 will remain a critical demand area and a key indicator of the market's near-term direction. If the index sustains above this level, the broader short-term trend is likely to remain constructive despite the ongoing corrective phase.
However, a decisive close below 23,800 could weaken market sentiment, invite fresh selling pressure, and increase the probability of an extended decline toward 23,600–23,500. On the upside, the index needs to reclaim and sustain above 24,400 to signal a meaningful revival in bullish momentum. A sustained move above this level would confirm a breakout from the recent consolidation range, improving the technical outlook and opening the door for a potential advance toward 24,500–24,600.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank dropped 534.80 points (-0.94%) on Thursday to settle at 56,592.00, underperforming broader benchmark indices. Heavy profit-taking across both private and public banking heavyweights dragged the sector, with HDFC Bank (-2.07%), State Bank of India (-1.48%), and Axis Bank leading the declines amid concerns over persistent margin pressures and rising global crude oil prices. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank (+1.03%) opposed the prevailing bearish trend to emerge as a notable top performer.
High geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a surge in Brent crude toward $97 per barrel triggered widespread risk aversion, eroding investor sentiment across interest-rate-sensitive financial counters.
The index remained under pressure and closed at 56,592, extending its recent corrective move with a bearish candlestick that reflects continued profit booking at higher levels. During the session, the index tested its July 8 swing low but managed to hold above it, indicating that buyers are still defending this important reference point. Notably, the index continues to trade above its 50- and 100-DMA, suggesting that the broader intermediate-term trend remains constructive despite the recent pullback.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased to around 44, slipping below its signal line, which reflects weakening bullish momentum without entering oversold territory. Meanwhile, the MACD has registered a bearish crossover, with the histogram remaining in negative territory, signalling fading upside momentum and increasing short-term caution.
On the downside, 56,500 remains the immediate support level, followed by a stronger cushion around 56,000. A sustained break below these levels would signal a deterioration in the technical structure and could accelerate selling pressure, exposing the index to a decline toward 55,000.
On the upside, 58,700 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle, and a decisive move above this level would be required to improve near-term sentiment and revive bullish momentum.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.