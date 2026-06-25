Stock recommendations for 25 June from MarketSmith India

The Sensex ended 791 points, or 1.04%, higher at 76,991.22, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,021.65, up 198 points, or 0.83%. Mid and small-cap segments underperformed, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rose by 0.10% and 0.39%, respectively.