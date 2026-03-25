Stock recommendations for 25 March from MarketSmith India

From a technical standpoint, the RSI is currently near 34, indicating that the index remains in the oversold territory but is showing signs of a mild recovery. The RSI’s upward tick suggests a potential short-term bounce, although it has yet to confirm a strong reversal. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory with a bearish crossover intact, reflecting continued downward momentum despite the recent pullback. The histogram also indicates persistent selling pressure, although the pace of decline appears to be moderating. This setup suggests that while a near-term relief rally may continue, the broader momentum still favours the bears unless key resistance levels are reclaimed.