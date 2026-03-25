Stock market recap: The Indian stock market saw strong buying interest on Tuesday, 24 March, with the benchmarks — Sensex and Nifty 50 — rising about 2% each.
Stock recommendations for 25 March from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 25 March. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: The Indian stock market saw strong buying interest on Tuesday, 24 March, with the benchmarks — Sensex and Nifty 50 — rising about 2% each.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More