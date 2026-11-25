Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 suffered sharp losses on Monday, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,484 points in its worst single-day fall in more than four months. The Nifty settled below 25,350 as heavy selling in banking, financial and metal stocks wiped out gains from a two-day rally.
The Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65, marking its worst single-day decline since 8 July.
Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel slumped 8.16% after announcing a ₹15,510 crore deal to acquire the entire 26.6% promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. The steelmaker also plans to acquire another 26% stake in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer worth ₹16,756 crore.
Banking stocks also came under pressure. Axis Bank fell 3.95%, ICICI Bank 3.39%, HDFC Bank 3.22%, State Bank of India 2.91% and Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.52%.
IT stocks bucked the broader weakness, with Tata Consultancy Services (3.47%), Tech Mahindra (2.13%), HCL Technologies (1.94%) and Infosys (0.7%) among the gainers. Titan (1.33%) and ITC (0.74%) also ended higher.