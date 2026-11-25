The Nifty 50 opened on a positive note at a nine-month high but came under selling pressure after approaching the 26,000 mark, falling short by just seven points. Profit booking persisted through the session, led by banking and metal stocks. The index opened at 25,929.15, touched an intraday high of 25,992.60 and a low of 25,343.85, before closing at 25,349.65, down 450.95 points, or 1.75%. It ended near the day's low, with the closing candle cutting deep into Friday's bullish candle, forming a dark cloud cover-type bearish reversal pattern.