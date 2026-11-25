Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 suffered sharp losses on Monday, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,484 points in its worst single-day fall in more than four months. The Nifty settled below 25,350 as heavy selling in banking, financial and metal stocks wiped out gains from a two-day rally.
Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 suffered sharp losses on Monday, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,484 points in its worst single-day fall in more than four months. The Nifty settled below 25,350 as heavy selling in banking, financial and metal stocks wiped out gains from a two-day rally.
The Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65, marking its worst single-day decline since 8 July.
The Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65, marking its worst single-day decline since 8 July.
Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel slumped 8.16% after announcing a ₹15,510 crore deal to acquire the entire 26.6% promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. The steelmaker also plans to acquire another 26% stake in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer worth ₹16,756 crore.
Banking stocks also came under pressure. Axis Bank fell 3.95%, ICICI Bank 3.39%, HDFC Bank 3.22%, State Bank of India 2.91% and Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.52%.
IT stocks bucked the broader weakness, with Tata Consultancy Services (3.47%), Tech Mahindra (2.13%), HCL Technologies (1.94%) and Infosys (0.7%) among the gainers. Titan (1.33%) and ITC (0.74%) also ended higher.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Sudeep Pharma Ltd (current price: ₹1,251)
- Why it’s recommended: Capacity expansion in pharma, Food & Nutrition (PFN) and specialty ingredients, including the new Nandesari facility, is expected to drive volume growth and support entry into high-value nutrition products. Diversification into battery-grade iron phosphate materials for EV batteries opens a large new growth avenue alongside its established pharmaceutical and nutrition businesses.
- Key metrics: P/E: 71.34, 52-week high: ₹1,378.00, volume: ₹57.42 crore
- Technical analysis: Double buttom formation breakout
- Risk factors: Delays in commissioning, customer approvals, or ramp-up of new capacities and battery-material projects could impact growth and return ratios. Raw material cost volatility and slower-than-expected demand in specialty ingredients or nutrition markets may pressure margins and profitability.
- Buy: ₹1,238-1,257
- Target price: ₹1,420 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,170
Buy: Coforge Ltd (current price: ₹2,142)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong large-deal wins, a growing executable order book, and expansion in BFSI, travel, healthcare, and public-sector verticals provide sustained revenue visibility. Increasing adoption of AI-led engineering, cloud, data, and digital transformation services, supported by acquisitions such as Encora, can accelerate long-term growth.
- Key metrics: P/E: 17.38, 52-week high: ₹374.30, volume: ₹322.24 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation based formation breakout
- Risk factors: Slowdown in discretionary IT spending, particularly in North America and Europe, could reduce deal flow and project execution. Integration challenges from acquisitions and inability to attract or retain skilled technology talent may affect margins and execution quality.
- Buy at: ₹2,121-2,153
- Target price: ₹2,410 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,030
How Nifty 50 performed
The Nifty 50 opened on a positive note at a nine-month high but came under selling pressure after approaching the 26,000 mark, falling short by just seven points. Profit booking persisted through the session, led by banking and metal stocks. The index opened at 25,929.15, touched an intraday high of 25,992.60 and a low of 25,343.85, before closing at 25,349.65, down 450.95 points, or 1.75%. It ended near the day's low, with the closing candle cutting deep into Friday's bullish candle, forming a dark cloud cover-type bearish reversal pattern.
TCS (+3.53%), Shriram Finance (+2.46%) and Tech Mahindra (+1.79%) led the gainers. Tata Steel (-8.43%) slumped following its APL Apollo Tubes deal, while Axis Bank (-3.97%) and HDFC Bank (-3.33%) were among the major drags.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 66.34 from above 75, crossing below its signal average of 74.77. The bearish crossover from overbought territory indicates that upward momentum is fading after November's sharp rally. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), at 630.88, remains above its signal line of 569.69, but the histogram has narrowed to 61.19, pointing to the possibility of a bearish crossover in the coming sessions.
Structurally, the index remains about 900 points above its 21-day simple moving average (SMA) of 24,441.50, which has moved above the 200-day SMA of 23,995.78. However, the 50-day SMA (23,551.20) remains below the 100-day and 200-day averages, suggesting that the medium-term trend is improving but not yet fully established.
On the downside, immediate support lies near 25,200, the base of the recent consolidation, followed by the psychological 25,000 mark and the 21-day SMA near 24,440. On the upside, 25,800, Friday's closing level, is the first hurdle, followed by the key resistance at 26,000.
Global cues warrant caution. A sell-off in AI-linked stocks weighed on risk appetite, while heavy profit booking hit banking shares. October CPI inflation above 6% also keeps concerns over the RBI's monetary policy stance alive ahead of its December meeting. Resilience in IT stocks, however, offers some cushion.
With markets closed on Tuesday for a holiday, the Nifty is likely to consolidate in the 25,000-25,800 range when trading resumes. A close below 25,200 could extend the correction towards 25,000, while a sustained move back above 25,800 would revive the bullish momentum.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
The Nifty Bank index opened with a gap-up above Friday's record close but came under selling pressure after hitting a fresh lifetime high. Profit booking persisted through the session, dragging the index sharply lower. It opened at 65,012.05, touched an intraday high of 65,193.40 and a low of 62,546.20, before closing at 62,585.35, down 2,049.85 points, or 3.17%. The day's trading range engulfed Friday's entire candle, while the close below Friday's low formed a bearish engulfing pattern.
All 14 constituents ended in the red. Among the heavyweights, Kotak Mahindra Bank (-2.51%), State Bank of India (-2.79%) and ICICI Bank (-3.32%) saw relatively smaller losses. IndusInd Bank (-3.99%), Bank of Baroda (-3.98%) and Axis Bank (-3.97%) were among the biggest drags, while Union Bank of India slid 4.87%.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 67.20 from overbought territory above 80, crossing below its signal average of 74.77. This signals that upward momentum is cooling after a near-vertical rally. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), at 2,036.27, remains above its signal line of 1,580.83, indicating that the broader trend is still positive. However, the histogram has contracted to 455.45, pointing to a loss of bullish momentum.
Structurally, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of 56,820 has just crossed above the 200-day SMA of 56,760, forming a golden cross that supports the medium-term uptrend. However, the index is still about 3,800 points above its 21-day SMA of 58,744, leaving room for a mean reversion.
Immediate support lies at 62,500, near Monday's low, followed by the 61,000-61,500 zone, where the index consolidated in mid-November, and then the 21-day SMA near 58,750. On the upside, 64,635, Friday's closing level, is the first hurdle, followed by the record high of 65,193.
After a nearly 19% rally in five sessions, Monday's bearish engulfing pattern points to a phase of consolidation rather than an outright trend reversal. Global cues remain a concern, with a sell-off in AI-linked technology stocks weighing on risk appetite and India VIX rising to nearly 18. October CPI inflation above 6% also raises concerns over the RBI's policy stance ahead of its December meeting.
A close below 62,500 could open the way towards 61,000, while a sustained move above 64,635 would help revive bullish momentum.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.