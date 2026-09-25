Stock recommendations for 25 September from MarketSmith India

RSI declined to 36.01 and remains below its signal average of 40.94, indicating weakening momentum and increasing proximity to the oversold region. However, RSI has not yet reached deeply oversold territory, leaving scope for further downside before a sustainable technical rebound emerges. MACD remains below the zero line, with the MACD reading at -370.65 versus the signal line at -299.22. The negative crossover remains intact, while the histogram at -71.43 confirms persistent bearish momentum. No meaningful bullish divergence is visible currently, suggesting that selling pressure may continue unless RSI stabilizes and the MACD begins narrowing its negative spread.