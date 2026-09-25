Stock recommendations for 25 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian stock market selloff intensified on Thursday as a toxic mix of surging bond yields, elevated crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and growing expectations of higher US interest rates rattled investors. The pressure was compounded by aggressive selling in banking, financial services and insurance stocks after the regulator proposed changes to insurance commission rules.
The Sensex tumbled 1,264 points, or 1.54%, to an intraday low of 73,563.92, while the Nifty 50 fell 369 points, or 1.57%, to 23,046.15. The Sensex ended 1,248 points, or 1.67%, lower at 73,580.54, while the broader Nifty 50 settled 383.70 points, or 1.6%, lower at 23,063.10.
The broad-based selloff also wiped out nearly ₹5 trillion of investor wealth in a single session. The total market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE fell to ₹480.99 trillion from ₹485 trillion in the previous session.
Most sectoral indices traded sharply lower, with pharma the only exception. Banking and financial services stocks were the biggest drags on the benchmarks after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) questioned the economics of bank-led insurance distribution, particularly the remuneration paid to banks under multiple tie-up arrangements.