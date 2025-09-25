Stock recommendations for 25 September from MarketSmith India

The Nifty 50 extended its losing streak but managed to hold above the 25,000 psychological mark, offering some near-term relief. Key support is now placed in the 25,000–24,950 zone, which also aligns with the 100-DMA, making this band critical to watch. As long as the index trades above these levels, it is likely to consolidate within the 24,950–25,250 range in the coming sessions. However, a decisive breach below 24,950 could invite additional selling pressure, dragging the index lower toward the 24,800 level.