Stock recommendations for 25 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian stock market selloff intensified on Thursday as a toxic mix of surging bond yields, elevated crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and growing expectations of higher US interest rates rattled investors. The pressure was compounded by aggressive selling in banking, financial services and insurance stocks after the regulator proposed changes to insurance commission rules.
Stock market recap: The Indian stock market selloff intensified on Thursday as a toxic mix of surging bond yields, elevated crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and growing expectations of higher US interest rates rattled investors. The pressure was compounded by aggressive selling in banking, financial services and insurance stocks after the regulator proposed changes to insurance commission rules.
The Sensex tumbled 1,264 points, or 1.54%, to an intraday low of 73,563.92, while the Nifty 50 fell 369 points, or 1.57%, to 23,046.15. The Sensex ended 1,248 points, or 1.67%, lower at 73,580.54, while the broader Nifty 50 settled 383.70 points, or 1.6%, lower at 23,063.10.
The Sensex tumbled 1,264 points, or 1.54%, to an intraday low of 73,563.92, while the Nifty 50 fell 369 points, or 1.57%, to 23,046.15. The Sensex ended 1,248 points, or 1.67%, lower at 73,580.54, while the broader Nifty 50 settled 383.70 points, or 1.6%, lower at 23,063.10.
The broad-based selloff also wiped out nearly ₹5 trillion of investor wealth in a single session. The total market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE fell to ₹480.99 trillion from ₹485 trillion in the previous session.
Most sectoral indices traded sharply lower, with pharma the only exception. Banking and financial services stocks were the biggest drags on the benchmarks after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) questioned the economics of bank-led insurance distribution, particularly the remuneration paid to banks under multiple tie-up arrangements.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd (current price: ₹1,961)
- Why it’s recommended: Volume-Led Diagnostic Expansion: Sustained growth in patient and sample volumes driven by the expansion of its network into tier-3 cities and the widening adoption of specialized tests. Asset-Light Hub-and-Spoke Model: A highly efficient operational blueprint that enables rapid regional scaling and low capital expense requirements via decentralized collection centres feeding into centralized reference laboratories.
- Key metrics: P/E: 56.98, 52-week high: ₹2,038.60, volume: ₹83.94 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Intense Regional Competition: Severe pricing pressure and market fragmentation from both local unorganised labs and major diagnostic chains like Metropolis and Thyrocare. Valuation and Operational Complexity: High trailing price-to-earnings multiples combined with operational headwinds in maintaining pre-analytical sample quality across a vast franchise-led home collection network.
- Buy: ₹1,941–1,971
- Target price: ₹2,100 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,900
Buy: Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (current price: ₹2,867)
- Why it’s recommended: Regulated Market Premiumisation: Accelerating growth in the high-margin US generic injectables market, supported by a strong R&D pipeline and multiple ANDA approvals. End-to-End LatAm Distribution Control: A deeply integrated, asset-light business model in semi-regulated Latin American markets spanning onshore manufacturing, product registrations, and owned local distribution.
- Key metrics: P/E: 31.32, 52-week high: ₹2,990.00, volume: ₹363.22 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: US FDA Regulatory Compliance: High vulnerability to stringent regulatory oversight, where any adverse audit findings, warning letters, or import alerts at manufacturing facilities could disrupt supply. Foreign Exchange and Concentration Risk: Large dependence on emerging markets (Latin America and Africa) exposes revenue to severe local currency volatility, hyperinflation, and geopolitical shifts.
- Buy at: ₹2,838–2,881
- Target price: ₹3,290 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,690
How Nifty 50 performed
Indian equities ended sharply lower, with Nifty 50 closing at 23,063.10, down 383.70 points or 1.64%, near the session low of 23,046.15, indicating sustained selling pressure through the day.
Sensex also suffered a steep decline. Risk sentiment was hurt by Brent crude moving above $102/bbl and elevating U.S. Treasury yields, while weakness in financial and insurance stocks added to the pressure.
The sell-off was broad-based. Nifty Private Bank (-2.19%) and Financial Services (-2.16%) were among the biggest laggards, followed by Metal (-1.96%) and Auto (-1.57%), while IT (-0.44%) and Pharma (-0.45%) showed relative resilience. Market breadth was particularly weak, with 943 stocks advancing, 2,587 stocks declining, and 99 remaining unchanged. This translates into an advance-decline ratio of roughly 0.36, underscoring broad participation in the correction.
Nifty 50 price action is reinforcing the prevailing bearish structure. The index has continued to form lower-highs and lower-lows, while the latest decline has pushed prices decisively below the rising trendline that guided the recovery from the April lows.
The index is also trading below all key moving averages on the chart, with shorter-term averages turning lower, indicating downside momentum remains dominant. The RSI stands near 31, placing momentum close to oversold territory. However, the absence of a clear bullish divergence suggests that an oversold reading alone does not yet confirm a reversal. The MACD remains firmly negative, with the MACD line below the signal line and both positioned below the zero axis, confirming continued bearish momentum.
Nifty 50 extended its corrective move, breaching the previous swing low of 23,116 and registering a fresh low of 23,046, reflecting continued weakness in the underlying price structure. A sustained and decisive break below 23,100–23,000 could further reinforce bearish momentum and potentially extend the corrective phase toward 22,700. On the upside, any near-term recovery is likely to face initial resistance in 23,300–23,500.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a negative note at 55,710.60, reflecting weak sentiment from the outset. After touching an intraday high of 55,918.40, profit booking intensified and dragged the index to a low of 55,341.20. It eventually closed near the day’s low at 55,438.50, declining 1,110.40 points, or 1.96%.
The large bearish candle, with a close near the lower end, suggesting sustained selling pressure rather than a temporary intraday decline. The index also decisively slipped below all key DMAs, confirming a breakdown from its recent consolidation zone. The formation resembles a bearish marubozu-like candle, while volume of 261.72 million indicates meaningful participation in the decline and strengthens the negative price signal.
RSI declined to 36.01 and remains below its signal average of 40.94, indicating weakening momentum and increasing proximity to the oversold region. However, RSI has not yet reached deeply oversold territory, leaving scope for further downside before a sustainable technical rebound emerges. MACD remains below the zero line, with the MACD reading at -370.65 versus the signal line at -299.22. The negative crossover remains intact, while the histogram at -71.43 confirms persistent bearish momentum. No meaningful bullish divergence is visible currently, suggesting that selling pressure may continue unless RSI stabilizes and the MACD begins narrowing its negative spread.
Immediate support is around 55,300–55,000, with the day’s low and an important psychological level. A decisive breach could expose 54,500, followed by the broader 54,000 support zone. On the upside, resistance is expected near 55,900–56,000, while the 100-DMA (56,561.85) and 21-DMA (56,789.82) form a stronger supply band. Beyond this, the 50- and 200-DMA near 57,210–57,242 represent a major hurdle.
The near-term bias remains bearish amid elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields, geopolitical uncertainty, and weakness across financial stocks. Unless the index quickly reclaims 56,000, rebounds may attract selling, while a break below 55,000 could accelerate the decline toward 54,500.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.