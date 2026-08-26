Stock recommendations for 26 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with decent gains on the monthly expiry day on Tuesday, 25 August, as a decline in oil prices influenced sentiment. Brent crude fell over 3% to around $89 per barrel, its lowest level in a week.
The 30-share pack closed 287 points, or 0.37%, higher at 77,656, while the NSE counterpart settled at 24,335, rising 116 points, or 0.48%. Midcaps also witnessed healthy buying, as the Nifty Midcap 150 rose by 0.45%. However, the Smallcap 250 index slipped 0.15%.