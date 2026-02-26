Stock recommendations for 26 February from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank concluded Wednesday's session on a subdued note, ending a volatile day with a marginal loss as it succumbed to profit-booking at higher levels. The index closed at 60,998.15, shedding 49.15 points or 0.08%. While the broader markets showed resilience, the banking sector faced persistent selling pressure, particularly during the latter half of the session. Intraday price action saw the index scale reached a high of 61,317.55 before slipping more than 300 points as investors locked in gains. AU Small Finance Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the primary laggards, with the latter declining 1.74%. Other major contributors to the downside included Union Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB). On the positive side, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank provided some support, with IndusInd Bank gaining approximately 1.2% during the session.