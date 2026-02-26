Stock recommendations for 26 February from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark domestic indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher on Wednesday, 25 February, tracking positive global cues. However, losses in shares of select heavyweights, such as Reliance Industries Ltd and State Bank of India, capped gains.
The Sensex finished at 82,276.07, up 50 points, or 0.06%, while the Nifty 50 closed 58 points, or 0.23%, higher at 25,482.50.
The mid and small-cap segments, on the other hand, ended with decent gains. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose by 0.67%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.48%.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd (current price: ₹899.45)
- Why it’s recommended: The company has a strong presence in power transmission equipment, exposure to renewable and grid modernization demand, export revenue diversification, growing order book visibility, technological capabilities in high-voltage solutions, government focus on power infrastructure, an asset-light manufacturing model, and an improving operating margins trend
- Key metrics: P/E: 41.28, 52-week high: ₹1,082.00, volume: ₹127.05 crore
- Technical analysis: Tight range breakout
- Risk factors: The company faces high dependence on the power sector’s capex cycle, customer concentration risk, raw material price volatility, execution delays in large projects, intense competition in the T&D segment, forex fluctuation impact on exports, working capital intensity, and regulatory and policy risks.
- Buy at: ₹895–905
- Target price: ₹1040 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹845
Buy: L&T Finance Ltd (current price: ₹303.35)
- Why it’s recommended: The company benefits from strong backing and strategic importance within the L&T Group, enhancing credibility, governance, and access to capital, a diversified loan portfolio across retail, rural, housing, SME, gold, and two-wheeler financing, robust retail disbursement growth, and expanding AUM, and inclusion in global indices such as MSCI likely boosting passive inflows.
- Key metrics: P/E:26.32, 52-week high: ₹329.45, volume: ₹278.01 crore
- Technical analysis: Horizontal trendline breakout
- Risk factors: The company faces NBFC sector sensitivity to interest rate cycles, asset quality pressures if credit costs rise, elevated valuations relative to intrinsic value, exposure to unsecured lending segments, competitive pressure from banks and fintech lenders, regulatory changes impacting NBFC operations, macroeconomic slowdown affecting loan demand, and liquidity or funding cost volatility in credit markets
- Buy at: ₹300–305
- Target price: ₹350 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹292
Nifty 50 performance | 25 February
Indian equities ended modestly higher on 25 February, with the Nifty 50 gaining 57.85 points, or 0.23%, to close at 25,482.50, after oscillating between 25,428 and 25,653 during the session.
Sensex mirrored the trend, supported by strength in Metals, IT, and Auto counters. Market breadth remained positive, with 1,701 stocks advancing and 1,480 stocks declining, reflecting selective buying interest despite intraday volatility. On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal (+2.7%) led gains amid firm global commodity cues, while IT (+1.6%) and Pharma (+1.9%) also saw steady inflows. Financials performed mixed. Private Banks edged higher, while PSU Banks underperformed. FMCG and Oil & Gas closed marginally in the red, capping broader upside.
Nifty continues to hover around its key medium- to long-term moving averages, namely the 50-, 100-, and 200-DMA, reflecting an ongoing phase of consolidation and lack of clear directional bias. The flattening of the 20-DMA, along with price oscillating around the 50-DMA, indicates fading upside momentum and reduced trend strength in the near term. Momentum indicators also suggest a cautious undertone. The RSI stands at 47, below the neutral 50 mark, pointing to weakening bullish momentum while remaining comfortably above oversold territory.
This positioning leaves room for further consolidation or a mild downside drift. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line positioned below the signal line, reinforcing the prevailing soft bias. However, the narrowing histogram suggests that bearish momentum may be moderating, indicating the potential for stabilization if price action improves.
According to O’Neil’s methodology market direction, the Indian equity market has transitioned from a Downtrend to a Rally Attempt, indicating an early improvement in the near-term market tone.
Nifty has once again surrendered the gains of the previous two sessions in a single trading day, underscoring the fragile undertone in the near-term trend. The index continues to hover around its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting a consolidation phasewith a slight negative bias. A decisive break below 25,300 would likely invite renewed selling pressure, potentially opening the path toward 25,000 in the near term and 24,500 thereafter, which remains a crucial level from a medium-term perspective. On the upside, 25,800–26,000 remains a formidable supply area, with selling interest emerging on prior recovery attempts.
Nifty Bank performance | 25 February
Nifty Bank concluded Wednesday's session on a subdued note, ending a volatile day with a marginal loss as it succumbed to profit-booking at higher levels. The index closed at 60,998.15, shedding 49.15 points or 0.08%. While the broader markets showed resilience, the banking sector faced persistent selling pressure, particularly during the latter half of the session. Intraday price action saw the index scale reached a high of 61,317.55 before slipping more than 300 points as investors locked in gains. AU Small Finance Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the primary laggards, with the latter declining 1.74%. Other major contributors to the downside included Union Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB). On the positive side, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank provided some support, with IndusInd Bank gaining approximately 1.2% during the session.
On the momentum front, the RSI is placed near 57, indicating neutral to mildly positive momentum with no immediate overbought signals, suggesting the trend still has room to move either way. The MACD remains in positive territory with a narrowing histogram, hinting at slowing bullish momentum and possible consolidation ahead. Momentum indicators suggest the market is transitioning into a pause phase after the recent rally, with oscillators flattening and signaling reduced directional conviction among traders in the near term.
Technically, immediate support is seen near 60,400, followed by stronger support around 59,800 (50-DMA). On the upside, resistance is placed near 61,700, and a decisive move above this could push the index toward 62,000. Considering the ongoing consolidation and mixed global cues, Nifty Bank is likely to remain range-bound with a slight positive bias if it holds above the 21-DMA. Any breakout above resistance could trigger fresh momentum buying, while a break below support may lead to short-term corrective pressure amid cautious sentiment in financial stocks.
