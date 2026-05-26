Stock recommendations for 26 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks rallied sharply on Monday, buoyed by positive global cues as easing crude oil prices and reports of progress in US.-Iran peace negotiations lifted investor sentiment.
The Nifty 50 surged 1.39% to close at 24,049.55, near its intraday high, reclaiming the psychologically important 24,000 mark. The BSE Sensex advanced 1.50% to end the session at 76,549.82.
Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 2,271 stocks advancing against 1,046 declines, while 102 shares were unchanged.