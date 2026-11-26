Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices rallied nearly 2% on Wednesday, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets. Strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and heavy buying in heavyweight banking stocks lifted investor sentiment.
Rebounding sharply from Monday’s decline, the Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28. The Nifty 50 advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to settle at 25,819.25.
Among Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever led the gains, surging 5.94%, followed by Trent (3.59%), ICICI Bank (3.44%), InterGlobe Aviation (3.24%), HDFC Bank (3.18%) and Bajaj Finance (3.04%).
Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the few stocks that ended lower.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.19% at $91.38 a barrel.