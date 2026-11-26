The relative strength index (RSI-14) stands at 71.21, in overbought territory but below its signal line at 75.78. The crossover, following repeated peaks near 80, points to cooling momentum rather than an outright reversal. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is at 641.14, above its signal line of 583.98, indicating that the broader uptrend remains intact. However, the histogram has narrowed steadily to 57.16, signalling waning momentum and the possibility of a bearish crossover. The index is also trading about 5% above its 21-day simple moving average (SMA) of 24,587.51, suggesting that it is stretched in the near term.