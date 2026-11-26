Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices rallied nearly 2% on Wednesday, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets. Strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and heavy buying in heavyweight banking stocks lifted investor sentiment.
Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices rallied nearly 2% on Wednesday, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets. Strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and heavy buying in heavyweight banking stocks lifted investor sentiment.
Rebounding sharply from Monday’s decline, the Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28. The Nifty 50 advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to settle at 25,819.25.
Rebounding sharply from Monday’s decline, the Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28. The Nifty 50 advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to settle at 25,819.25.
Among Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever led the gains, surging 5.94%, followed by Trent (3.59%), ICICI Bank (3.44%), InterGlobe Aviation (3.24%), HDFC Bank (3.18%) and Bajaj Finance (3.04%).
Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the few stocks that ended lower.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.19% at $91.38 a barrel.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: GHCL Textiles Ltd (current price: ₹146)
- Why it’s recommended: Expansion into value-added knitted fabrics and ready-to-cut textiles through vertical integration is expected to improve margins and drive revenue growth towards the ₹2,000 crore target over the medium term. New knitting capacity, PM MITRA Park investments, and renewable energy projects provide scale benefits, cost savings, and stronger competitiveness in export markets.
- Key metrics: P/E: 10.15, 52-week high: ₹149.89, volume: ₹19.91 crore
- Technical analysis: Double-bottom breakout
- Risk factors: Earnings remain sensitive to cotton price volatility, energy costs, and fluctuations in yarn spreads, which can materially impact profitability. Dependence on global textile demand and exports exposes the company to geopolitical disruptions, logistics challenges, and changing trade policies.
- Buy: ₹145–147
- Target price: ₹168 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹135
Buy: City Union Bank Ltd (current price: ₹247)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong focus on MSME lending, granular loan book, and expanding pan-India branch network support steady credit growth and resilient earnings. A diversified asset profile, a long track record of profitability, and increasing digital adoption enhance customer acquisition and operational efficiency.
- Key metrics: P/E: 17.38, 52-week high: ₹374.30, volume: ₹322.24 crore
- Technical analysis: Broke out of a consolidation base
- Risk factors: High exposure to MSME and small-business borrowers may lead to asset-quality pressure during economic slowdowns or sector-specific stress. Intense competition from larger private banks and fintechs could pressure loan growth, deposit mobilization, and margins.
- Buy at: ₹245–248
- Target price: ₹280 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹232
How Nifty 50 performed
The Nifty 50 opened with a strong gap-up on Wednesday, recovering from the previous session’s sharp decline, and held on to most of its gains to close firmly higher. The index opened at 25,658.35, touched an intraday high of 25,951.65 and a low of 25,619.00, before settling at 25,819.25, up 469.60 points, or 1.85%. The intraday low remained close to the opening level, indicating sustained buying interest, while mild profit booking near 25,950 capped the upside.
FMCG and private financial stocks led the rally, with Hindustan Unilever (+6.08%), Tata Consumer Products (+4.66%) and HDFC Life (+4.58%) among the top gainers. Tata Steel (-2.27%), Max Healthcare (-1.22%) and Hindalco (-1.17%) were the biggest laggards. The day's candle formed an inside bar, while the price gap between 25,350 and 25,620 remains unfilled.
The relative strength index (RSI-14) stands at 71.21, in overbought territory but below its signal line at 75.78. The crossover, following repeated peaks near 80, points to cooling momentum rather than an outright reversal. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is at 641.14, above its signal line of 583.98, indicating that the broader uptrend remains intact. However, the histogram has narrowed steadily to 57.16, signalling waning momentum and the possibility of a bearish crossover. The index is also trading about 5% above its 21-day simple moving average (SMA) of 24,587.51, suggesting that it is stretched in the near term.
The 21-day SMA has crossed above the 200-day SMA, supporting the medium-term trend, although the 50-day SMA is yet to cross above the 200-day average.
Immediate support lies at Wednesday’s low of 25,620, followed by 25,350, where the unfilled gap would be closed. A break below the latter could drag the index towards 25,000 and subsequently the 21-day SMA near 24,590. On the upside, resistance is placed at 25,950-26,000, a zone where the index has faced selling pressure for two consecutive sessions.
Foreign institutional investor buying and softer crude oil prices are supporting sentiment, while concerns over US tariffs and weakness in midcap and smallcap stocks warrant caution. Over the next few sessions, the Nifty 50 is likely to consolidate within the 25,350-26,000 range as overbought conditions ease. A decisive close above 26,000 could pave the way for a move towards 26,300, while a break below 25,350 would signal a deeper correction.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened higher on Wednesday, recovering from Monday’s sharp 3.17% sell-off, and closed with gains despite giving up some of its early advance. The index opened at 63,408.60, touched an intraday high of 64,133.80 and a low of 63,247.90, before settling at 63,703.25, up 1,117.90 points, or 1.79%. The intraday low remained just below the opening level, indicating sustained buying interest, although selling near 64,100 capped the gains.
Private sector lenders led the recovery. HDFC Bank (+3.47%), ICICI Bank (+3.44%) and Axis Bank (+2.12%) were the top gainers among heavyweight constituents. Federal Bank (-1.00%), Punjab National Bank (-0.76%) and Canara Bank (-0.22%) were among the laggards. The day’s candle formed a bullish harami within Monday’s long bearish candle, suggesting that selling pressure may be easing.
The relative strength index (RSI-14) stands at 70.52, remaining in overbought territory but slipping below its signal line at 75.72. This bearish crossover, following a peak near 80 last week, points to cooling momentum rather than an outright trend reversal. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) remains firmly positive at 2,076.91, above its signal line of 1,680.04, supporting the prevailing uptrend. However, the histogram has narrowed over several sessions to 396.87, indicating that the rally is losing momentum.
The index is trading about 7.6% above its 21-day simple moving average (SMA) of 59,188.85, leaving it stretched in the near term. Meanwhile, the 50-day SMA has crossed above the 200-day SMA, forming a golden cross that reinforces the medium-term bullish outlook.
Immediate support lies at Wednesday’s low of around 63,250, followed by 62,550, Monday’s low. A break below the latter could expose the index to further declines towards 61,500 and subsequently the 21-day SMA near 59,190. On the upside, 64,130 is the first resistance, followed by the record zone of 65,000-65,200, where Monday’s sell-off began.
Renewed foreign institutional investor buying and softer crude oil prices are supporting banking stocks, but fresh US tariff risks and stretched RSI readings argue against chasing the rally. Over the coming sessions, Nifty Bank is likely to consolidate in the 62,500-65,200 range as its moving averages catch up with prices. A decisive close above 65,200 could pave the way for a move towards 66,000, while a close below 62,500 would signal a deeper correction.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.