Stock recommendations for 26 October from MarketSmith India

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank fell for a fourth straight session on Friday, losing 638.35 points, or 1.16%, to close at 54,287.35, as high crude oil prices and renewed foreign selling kept pressure on financial stocks. The index slipped below 54,000 to an intraday low of 53,942.35 before recovering part of its losses. Selling was broad-based, with 13 of the 14 constituents ending lower. Public sector banks were hit hardest, led by Canara Bank, which fell nearly 4%, while Bank of Baroda and Union Bank lost more than 2%, each. PNB and SBI declined between 1% and 2%. Among private lenders, IDFC First Bank dropped about 3.5%, while AU Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank fell around 2% each. Kotak Mahindra Bank lost about 1.5% ahead of its quarterly results on Saturday. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank ended only slightly lower, limiting the damage, while Axis Bank was the lone gainer, rising about 0.5%. Kotak's results and other bank earnings will guide the index next week.