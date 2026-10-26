Stock market recap: Indian equities extended their losing streak to a fourth straight session on Friday, as crude oil prices nearing $114 per barrel, renewed foreign selling, and a global selloff in technology stocks weighed on sentiment. Nifty 50 fell 87.65 points, or 0.39%, to close at 22,600, after sliding to an intraday low of 22,372, while Sensex slipped 125.56 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 73,123.83.
Stock recommendations for 26 October from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 26 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian equities extended their losing streak to a fourth straight session on Friday, as crude oil prices nearing $114 per barrel, renewed foreign selling, and a global selloff in technology stocks weighed on sentiment. Nifty 50 fell 87.65 points, or 0.39%, to close at 22,600, after sliding to an intraday low of 22,372, while Sensex slipped 125.56 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 73,123.83.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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