Stock recommendations for 26 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities extended their losing streak to a fourth straight session on Friday, as crude oil prices nearing $114 per barrel, renewed foreign selling, and a global selloff in technology stocks weighed on sentiment. Nifty 50 fell 87.65 points, or 0.39%, to close at 22,600, after sliding to an intraday low of 22,372, while Sensex slipped 125.56 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 73,123.83.