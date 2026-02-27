Stock market recap: Benchmark domestic indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended lacklustre on Thursday, 26 February, due to profit booking in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, amid mixed global cues.
Stock recommendations for 27 February from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 27 February. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
