Stock recommendations for 27 July from MarketSmith India

The momentum indicators continue to paint a cautious technical picture. The RSI has slipped to 45.11, remaining below the neutral 50 mark and its signal line, reflecting weakening momentum and lack of strong buying conviction. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above the zero line but continues to trade below its signal line with a negative histogram, indicating that bullish momentum is fading and the recent corrective phase is yet to fully reverse. Unless momentum indicators begin to improve through a positive crossover and rising RSI, rallies are likely to encounter selling pressure at higher levels, keeping the short-term trend range-bound to mildly negative.