Stock recommendations for 27 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended in the red for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, 24 July, as higher oil prices due to the US-Iran conflict continued weighing on market sentiment.
On Friday, the Sensex closed 332 points, or 0.43%, lower at 76,059.77, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,767.45, down 102 points, or 0.43%. The Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 0.10%, while the Smallcap 100 index dropped 0.32%.
As many as 36 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty pack, with Eternal, Bajaj Finance, and Mahindra and Mahindra losing the most.
For the week, the Sensex lost nearly 2,100 points, or 2.7%, while the Nifty shed 2.3%.