Stock market recap: Indian equities ended a volatile session modestly higher on Thursday, extending gains for a second consecutive session as a strong rally in technology stocks offset weakness in consumer and financial names.
Stock market recap: Indian equities ended a volatile session modestly higher on Thursday, extending gains for a second consecutive session as a strong rally in technology stocks offset weakness in consumer and financial names.
Nifty 50 rose 65.25 points, or 0.25%, to close at 25,884.50, its highest close in about ten months, after touching an intraday high of 25,974.95, just shy of 26,000. Sensex gained 390.31 points, or 0.46%, to 84,328.59.
Nifty 50 rose 65.25 points, or 0.25%, to close at 25,884.50, its highest close in about ten months, after touching an intraday high of 25,974.95, just shy of 26,000. Sensex gained 390.31 points, or 0.46%, to 84,328.59.
Benchmarks swung between gains and losses through the day amid fresh US tariff concerns and uncertainty over an India-US trade agreement, before recovering from afternoon losses. IT stocks led the charge, with Nifty IT jumping 3.7%as HCL Tech surged more than 6%, while TCS and Infosys also posted strong gains. Realty and metal stocks also gained. Meanwhile, consumer durables, FMCG, auto, and PSU bank indices lagged. BSE Ltd and Hindalco were other notable gainers, whereas Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and Nestle India were the major laggards. Market breadth was positive, with 1,997 stocks advancing against 1,608 declining.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Lodha Developers Limited (current price: ₹1,261)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong residential demand across MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru, supported by a large land bank and expanding premium/mid-income housing portfolio. Asset-light growth through JDAs (Joint Development Agreements) and diversification into commercial assets and industrial/logistics parks.
- Key metrics: P/E: 27.60, 52-week high: ₹1,344.95, volume: ₹348.02 crore
- Technical analysis: Tight Range breakout
- Risk factors: High dependence on the cyclical real estate sector, where interest-rate hikes or economic slowdowns can affect housing sales and pricing. Execution, regulatory approval, and project delay risks, which can impact cash flows and margin realization.
- Buy: ₹1,248–1,267
- Target price: ₹1,450 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,170
Buy: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (current price: ₹3,835)
- Why it’s recommended: Rising commodity market participation and increasing hedging demand from institutional and retail investors drive higher trading volumes. Expansion of product offerings, including new commodity derivatives and potential growth in energy and bullion contracts.
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹3,865.00, volume: ₹1,832.29 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Revenue is highly dependent on transaction volumes, making earnings vulnerable to periods of low market volatility or reduced trading activity. Regulatory changes by SEBI and increasing competition from other exchanges could impact market share and profitability.
- Buy at: ₹3,797–3,854
- Target price: ₹4,480 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹3,500
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equity markets ended Thursday's session on a positive note, with Nifty 50 gaining 65.25 points (0.25%) to close at 25,884.50, recovering from intraday volatility. The benchmark opened at 25,873.20, touched a high of 25,974.95 and a low of 25,733.50, before staging a late-session recovery. Sectoral performance remained mixed, with Nifty IT (+3.66%) and realty (+3.27%) leading the gains, followed by Metal (+1.17%) and Pharma (+0.45%). Conversely, Consumer Durables (-1.33%), FMCG (-0.94%), and PSU Banks (-0.68%) faced selling pressure, reflecting selective profit-booking. Broader market breadth remained positive, with 1,997 stocks advancing, 1,608 stocks declining, and 119 stocks remaining unchanged, yeilding an advance-decline ratio of approximately 1.24:1.
Nifty 50 maintained its bullish momentum, as buying interest emerged following intraday volatility. The index continues to exhibit a strong upward price structure, with higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying momentum. The recent sharp recovery has pushed the index decisively above key moving averages, while the breakout above the prevailing downward trendline reinforces the broader bullish outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 71.82, indicating strong positive momentum, although its position in the overbought zone suggests the possibility of near-term consolidation or profit-booking. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line, confirming the prevailing bullish trend.
The Nifty 50 staged a decisive breakout above the 25,400–25,500 zone and closed above this key resistance area, reinforcing bullish momentum. Sustained trading above 25,400 could pave the way for further upside toward the 25,900–26,000, where the index may encounter selling pressure and profit-booking at higher levels. On the downside, the 25,100–25,000 zone remains a crucial near-term support area.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 63,883.10, touched a high of 64,104.75 and a low of 63,332.30, and closed at 63,535.30, down 167.95 points (−0.26%). The close below the opening level and in the lower half of the daily range suggest profit booking at higher levels, though the daily candle cannot establish the intraday sequence. A relatively small bearish candle following recent sharp swings points to consolidation below 65,000. Participation was weak, with only three of fourteen displayed constituents advancing. HDFC Bank (+1.87%), Kotak Bank (+0.19%), and Federal Bank(+0.18%) gained. Meanwhile, AU Bank(−2.39%), ICICI Bank (−1.77%), and Union Bank(−1.55%) led declines. Among other heavyweights, Axis Bank (−0.71%) and SBIN (−0.13%) weakened, highlighting limited support beyond HDFC Bank.
RSI stood at 69.38, below its smoothing line at 75.74, signalling cooling momentum after an overbought reading while remaining above the neutral zone. MACD at 2,071.68 remained above its signal line at 1,758.37. However, the contracting positive histogram of 313.31 indicates fading bullish momentum. No bearish MACD crossover or clear price–RSI divergence is confirmed.
The index remained above its 21-DMA (59,644), 50-DMA (57,103), 100-DMA (57,283), and 200-DMA (56,803), preserving the broader bullish structure. Nevertheless, its approximately 6.5% premium to the 21-DMA suggests an extended advance, leaving room for consolidation or a pullback before momentum rebuilds.
Immediate support lies around 63,300, followed by 63,000 and the recent reaction zone near 62,500–62,600. A sustained break below that zone could expose 62,000, with the rising 21-DMA near 59,644 providing deeper support. Resistance stands at 64,100–64,200, followed by 64,600–65,000. Holding 63,300 could support another resistance test, but a sustained breakout needs broader banking participation. Strong foreign inflows into Indian equities provide a supportive backdrop, while proposed U.S. tariffs of up to 25%, potentially reduced to 17% under a trade agreement, remain a sentiment risk. Near-term consolidation appears more likely than immediate directional acceleration, given weak breadth and cooling momentum.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.