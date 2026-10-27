Stock recommendations for 27 October from MarketSmith India

The Nifty formed a bullish daily candle, recovering sharply from its intraday low and closing at the day’s high. The rebound suggests renewed buying interest, although the broader trend remains bearish, with the index trading below key medium- and long-term moving averages and the prevailing downtrend still intact. The index has reclaimed its short-term moving average near 22,715, pointing to an improvement in near-term momentum, but a sustained recovery is needed to confirm a meaningful trend reversal.