Stock recommendations for 27 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: India's benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rose on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak, supported by value buying and gains in metal, telecom and healthcare stocks.
The 30-share Sensex gained 482.92 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 73,606.75, recovering from early losses. The NSE Nifty rose 153.20 points, or 0.68%, to close at 22,753.20, ending its four-session decline.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Adani Ports was the top gainer, rising 2.72%. Eternal gained 2.56%, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.53%), Trent (1.73%), Tata Steel (1.52%), Bharti Airtel (1.43%), InterGlobe Aviation (1.39%) and ITC (1.24%).
Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies and Power Grid were among the laggards.