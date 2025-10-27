Stock recommendations for 27 October from MarketSmith India

The Nifty 50 touched a fresh 52-week high near 26,100 before witnessing profit-booking at higher levels. The index will likely continue to maintain a bullish structure if it holds above the 25,400 mark, which aligns with the breakout zone of the downward-sloping trendline. On the technical front, Nifty now faces a critical resistance zone between 26,000 and 26,300, and a decisive move above this range could pave the way for new all-time highs. On the downside, 25,450 acts as immediate support, while a stronger base has been established around the 25,000 level, reinforcing strength of the broader uptrend.