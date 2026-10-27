Stock recommendations for 27 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: India's benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rose on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak, supported by value buying and gains in metal, telecom and healthcare stocks.
Stock market recap: India's benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rose on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak, supported by value buying and gains in metal, telecom and healthcare stocks.
The 30-share Sensex gained 482.92 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 73,606.75, recovering from early losses. The NSE Nifty rose 153.20 points, or 0.68%, to close at 22,753.20, ending its four-session decline.
The 30-share Sensex gained 482.92 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 73,606.75, recovering from early losses. The NSE Nifty rose 153.20 points, or 0.68%, to close at 22,753.20, ending its four-session decline.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Adani Ports was the top gainer, rising 2.72%. Eternal gained 2.56%, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.53%), Trent (1.73%), Tata Steel (1.52%), Bharti Airtel (1.43%), InterGlobe Aviation (1.39%) and ITC (1.24%).
Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies and Power Grid were among the laggards.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (current price: ₹411)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong order book growth and rising defence indigenisation spending position the company to benefit from large missile, torpedo, electronic warfare, and weapon-system programs with long revenue visibility. Capacity expansion, backward integration acquisitions, and transition from subsystem supplier to integrated weapon-systems manufacturers can drive higher revenue scale and margin expansion.
- Key metrics: P/E: 106.27, 52-week high: ₹466.50, volume: ₹2,168.37 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200 EMA
- Risk factors: High dependence on government defence contracts exposes the company to tender delays, policy changes, budget fluctuations, and order concentration risk. Rising working-capital requirements, debt-funded expansion, and execution risks on a growing order backlog could pressure cash flows and profitability.
- Buy: ₹407–413
- Target price: ₹480 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹390
Buy: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (current price: ₹1,310)
- Why it’s recommended: Diverse global generics franchise, strong API integration, and expanding biosimilars/specialty portfolio provide multiple long-term growth avenues across regulated and emerging markets. Growth in India and emerging markets, along with new complex generic and specialty drug launches, can support sustained revenue and earnings expansion.
- Key metrics: P/E: 37.19, 52-week high: ₹1,414.90, volume: ₹1,285.42 crore
- Technical analysis: Tight range breakout
- Risk factors: Intense pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market and dependence on successful new product launches can adversely impact margins and growth. Regulatory compliance issues, FDA inspections, patent litigation, or delays in biosimilar/specialty drug approvals could affect financial performance.
- Buy at: ₹1,297–1,317
- Target price: ₹1,500 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,220
How Nifty 50 performed
Indian equity markets ended Monday’s session higher, with the Nifty 50 gaining 153.20 points, or 0.68%, to close at 22,753.20, as buying interest returned after the recent correction. The index opened at 22,524.40, fell to an intraday low of 22,387.35 and recovered to finish at the day’s high, signalling strong buying momentum towards the close.
Market breadth was positive, with 2,063 stocks advancing, 1,525 declining and 93 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of 1.35:1. Sectoral performance was broadly positive, led by Nifty Metal (+2.21%), MidSmall Healthcare (+2.19%), Healthcare (+1.77%), Pharma (+1.76%) and Oil & Gas (+1.35%). IT (+0.87%) and Private Banks (+0.63%) also advanced, while Media (-0.34%) and Consumer Durables (-0.21%) ended lower.
The Nifty formed a bullish daily candle, recovering sharply from its intraday low and closing at the day’s high. The rebound suggests renewed buying interest, although the broader trend remains bearish, with the index trading below key medium- and long-term moving averages and the prevailing downtrend still intact. The index has reclaimed its short-term moving average near 22,715, pointing to an improvement in near-term momentum, but a sustained recovery is needed to confirm a meaningful trend reversal.
Momentum indicators also showed signs of improvement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 46.08, moving above its signal average of 41.56, although it remained below the neutral 50 mark. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stood at -157.18, above its signal line at -209.54, indicating a bullish crossover. Its histogram turned positive at 52.36, although both the MACD and signal line remained in negative territory.
From a technical perspective, the 22,500–22,400 range remains a key support zone. A decisive break below this area could trigger fresh selling pressure, potentially pulling the index towards 22,200–22,000. On the upside, the 23,000–23,200 range is likely to act as a significant resistance zone following the recent breakdown from these levels.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday, rising 79.35 points, or 0.15%, to close at 54,366.70 after recovering sharply from an intraday low of 53,777.50. The index remained in the red for much of the session, with PSU banks leading the early losses, before afternoon buying lifted it nearly 600 points from the day’s low.
Kotak Mahindra Bank led the gainers, rising about 2.4% after reporting a 29% increase in quarterly profit and improved asset quality. Union Bank gained about 1.3%, while IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank rose more than 1% each. ICICI Bank added about 0.6%, while SBI, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank posted modest gains.
AU Small Finance Bank was the biggest drag, falling nearly 7% following its quarterly results. IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank declined less than 1% each. Market breadth was positive, with 11 constituents advancing and three declining. The US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday and further bank earnings will be in focus.
Despite the recovery, Nifty Bank’s technical outlook remains weak. The index formed a small bullish candle after recent selling pressure but continues to exhibit a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating that the broader downtrend remains intact.
The index is trading below its key short-, medium- and long-term moving averages, signalling sustained downward pressure. Its inability to reclaim the 21-day moving average (21-DMA) suggests that recovery attempts remain vulnerable to selling at higher levels.
Momentum indicators also point to continued weakness. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 38.74, below its signal average of 44 and the neutral 50 mark, indicating bearish momentum without the index being deeply oversold. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at -363.92, below its signal line at -353.90, while the histogram stands at -10.02. This suggests that bearish momentum persists despite some stabilisation in price action.
On the downside, the 53,800–53,700 zone is a crucial support area. The index’s recovery from this range indicates buying interest at lower levels, but a decisive break below it could intensify selling pressure and drag the index towards 53,000, followed by 52,700.
On the upside, the 21-day simple moving average (SMA), near 55,000, is the immediate hurdle. A stronger resistance zone lies at 55,900–56,000.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.