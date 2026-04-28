Stock recommendations for 28 April from MarketSmith India

From a momentum perspective, the RSI is hovering around 53, indicating a neutral-to-slightly positive bias without entering overbought territory, leaving room for further upside if buying strengthens. The MACD has recently given a bullish crossover and is trending higher, with histogram bars turning positive, signalling improving momentum after a prior downtrend. However, it remains below the zero line, suggesting the broader trend is still in recovery rather than a confirmed uptrend. Overall, indicators point to early-stage improvement in momentum, though sustained price follow-through is needed for confirmation.