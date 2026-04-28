Stock recommendations for 28 April from MarketSmith India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged more than 7%, leading Nifty gainers after announcing an $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon. The IT sector also rebounded, with the Nifty IT index rising nearly 2% as stocks such as Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra recovered on bargain buying after recent declines. Investor sentiment improved on reports of possible de-escalation in West Asia, including signals that Iran may reopen the Strait of Hormuz.