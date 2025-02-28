Here are the top stock recommendations for 28 February from NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj Bajaj Finance Buy at: ₹8,705 | Target: ₹8,950-9,020 | Stop loss: ₹8,500

The stock has touched a new lifetime high amid a bearish market, which indicates strong bullish momentum. If the stock sustains above ₹8,732, it will form a bullish flag on the 15-minute timeframe, with an upside target of ₹9,000. Keep an eye on this stock.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Buy at: ₹1,636 | Target: ₹1,750-1,775 | Stop loss: ₹1,552

After forming a base at ₹1,380, the stock has had a decent rally up to ₹1,635. Following strong consolidation between ₹1,380 and ₹1,600, it has now seen a breakout, and I expect the rally to continue towards ₹1,770.

Newgen Software Buy at: ₹3,797 | Target: ₹3,925-3,950 | Stop loss: ₹3,697

The stock has formed a double bottom and broken the upper channel of a falling wedge, indicating a potential reversal. However, as it is still in a downtrend, it is crucial to maintain a strict stop-loss.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Ashiana Housing Buy at: ₹311 | Stop: ₹298 | Target: ₹328-341

The real estate sector is seeing some profit booking while some select names have been able to revive. The recent rally witnessed some sharp selloffs. The inability of the stock to hold on in the recent reaction indicates that the trends are showing some signs of buying interest. With a potential for more upside, one can consider going long.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Buy above: ₹1,145 | Stop: ₹,1120 | Target: ₹1,180-1,215

A positive outlook has emerged yet again in this counter. A rounding formation seen on the charts has triggered an encouraging response. The moving average bands, too, are offering a steady demand that is triggering some opportunities for long. As trends have once again flashed a positive sign, we can look to initiate some longs.

Garware Technical Fibres Buy above: ₹775 | Stop: ₹750 | Target: ₹825-840

As prices continue to build for the last few sessions, the long body candle and some strength seen on Thursday set the tone for the days ahead. The positive overhang forces us to consider a buy approach for the days ahead. A move above ₹775 augurs well for the prices. Now, poised at heading higher beyond the cluster highs, one can consider going long.

Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd

Current market price: ₹1,438.65 | Buy range: ₹ 1,390-1,445 | Profit goal: ₹1,645 | Stop loss: ₹1,338 | Timeframe: 2-3 months

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

Current market price: ₹280.1 | Buy range: ₹275-283 | Profit goal: ₹320 | Stop loss: ₹262 | Timeframe: 2-3 months

About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst.

