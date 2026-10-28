Stock recommendations for 28 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended largely unchanged in volatile trade on Tuesday as profit-taking in IT and blue-chip banking stocks, high crude oil prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision kept investors on edge.
The Sensex fell 8.08 points, or 0.01%, to close at 73,598.67, while the Nifty shed 3.45 points, or 0.02%, to settle at 22,749.75.
Broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks on strong buying interest. The BSE smallcap index rose 2.59%, while the midcap index gained nearly 1%. Sector-wise, realty, pharma and auto stocks advanced, while banking, financial services and IT shares declined.
Among Sensex constituents, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards. Bharti Airtel, Trent, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid were among the top gainers.