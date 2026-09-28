Stock recommendations for 28 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50’s daily chart continues to reflect a bearish underlying structure, despite the index gaining 0.34% to close at 23,140.50. Price action remains below the major short- and medium-term moving averages, while the earlier rising trendline has been decisively breached, indicating that the broader corrective trend remains intact. Although the latest session showed some recovery from the intraday low, the recent sequence of lower-highs and lower-lows also suggests sellers continue to dominate the prevailing price structure. RSI has improved to 34.42 from oversold territory and moved above its signal average of 31.41, pointing to an early recovery in short-term momentum. However, its position below the neutral 50 mark indicates that momentum remains weak. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line (-243.79) below the signal line (-226.15), confirming the broader bearish momentum.