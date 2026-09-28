Stock recommendations for 28 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: On Friday, Indian equities recovered modestly after Thursday's sharp selloff, as hopes of a U.S.-Iran truce cooled crude oil prices and prompted value buying in beaten-down stocks. Nifty 50 rose 77.40 points, or 0.34%, to close at 23,140.50, while Sensex gained 315.20 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 73,895.74.
Brent crude eased more than 1% from around $105 per barrel on reports that the U.S. and Iran are exploring a phased path to end the war, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The session stayed volatile, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbing further to about 5.2% and investors tracking the Trump-Xi summit in Washington.