Stock recommendations for 28 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: On Friday, Indian equities recovered modestly after Thursday's sharp selloff, as hopes of a U.S.-Iran truce cooled crude oil prices and prompted value buying in beaten-down stocks. Nifty 50 rose 77.40 points, or 0.34%, to close at 23,140.50, while Sensex gained 315.20 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 73,895.74.
Stock market recap: On Friday, Indian equities recovered modestly after Thursday's sharp selloff, as hopes of a U.S.-Iran truce cooled crude oil prices and prompted value buying in beaten-down stocks. Nifty 50 rose 77.40 points, or 0.34%, to close at 23,140.50, while Sensex gained 315.20 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 73,895.74.
Brent crude eased more than 1% from around $105 per barrel on reports that the U.S. and Iran are exploring a phased path to end the war, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The session stayed volatile, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbing further to about 5.2% and investors tracking the Trump-Xi summit in Washington.
Brent crude eased more than 1% from around $105 per barrel on reports that the U.S. and Iran are exploring a phased path to end the war, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The session stayed volatile, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbing further to about 5.2% and investors tracking the Trump-Xi summit in Washington.
Autos and Consumer Durables led the gains, while Banks and FMCG also ended higher. IT, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas stocks lagged. Insurance-linked stocks remained under pressure, with PB Fintech falling by another 7% on regulatory concerns.
Despite the bounce, Nifty ended the week about 0.9% lower. Breadth was positive, with 1,925 stocks advancing, 1,594 stocks declining, and 128 remaining unchanged, pointing to steady but selective buying.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Electronics Mart India Limited (current price: ₹200)
- Why it’s recommended: Aggressive Retail Network Expansion: Rapid footprint growth through 20–25 new stores annually across existing clusters (AP/Telangana, Delhi-NCR) and new regional entry points (e.g., Kolkata). Robust Consumption and Operating Leverage: Consistent mid-teens same-store sales growth (SSSG) and rising average selling prices in high-volume segments like mobiles are boosting gross margins past 15%.
- Key metrics: P/E: 37.11, 52-week high: ₹202.86, volume: ₹133.06 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Intense Competitive Pressure: High vulnerability to aggressive discounting and price wars from larger deep-pocketed omni-channel players (e.g., Reliance Digital, Croma) and e-commerce platforms. Balance Sheet Leverage & Volatility: High reliance on debt to support heavy capital expenditure and working capital requirements, leading to weaker operating cash-flow-to-debt coverage.
- Buy: ₹198–201
- Target price: ₹250 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹186
Buy: Dynamatic Technologies Limited (current price: ₹13,153)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong Global Aerospace Order Book: Strategic position as a tier-1 supplier for major global commercial platforms (such as the Airbus A220 door contract), ensuring long-term revenue visibility. Defense Indigenisation and Drones: Entry into high-value defense partnerships (with L&T and BEL for AMCA) and advanced breakthroughs in UAVs/drones through its subsidiary, Dynauton Systems.
- Key metrics: P/E: 151.65, 52-week high: ₹13,287.00, volume: ₹49.70 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Long Gestation Periods & Client Concentration: Precision manufacturing and defense projects have protracted execution timelines and heavily depend on order allocations from a few global aerospace OEMs. Laggard Non-Aerospace Segments: Historical headwinds in the company's hydraulics and metallurgy divisions frequently pull down overall consolidated profitability margins.
- Buy at: ₹13,021–13,219
- Target price: ₹14,900 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹12,400
How Nifty 50 performed
On 25 September Indian equities ended the session on a firmer note after a volatile start, with Nifty 50 at 23,140.50, up 77.40 points or 0.34%, based on the closing snapshot provided. The index recovered sharply from an intraday low of 23,020.95, with buying strengthening after 2 PM. Easing geopolitical concerns around reported U.S.-Iran negotiations also supported sentiment during the session.
Kotak Neo Market breadth was constructive, with 1,925 stocks advancing, 1,594 stocks declining, and 128 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of about 1.21, indicating broader participation beyond the headline index. On the sectoral front, Consumer Durables (+0.95%), Realty (+0.92%), and Auto (+0.89%) led gains, while Private Banks, FMCG, and Metals also advanced. Healthcare (-0.47%), Media (-0.23%), and IT (-0.17%) lagged.
Nifty 50’s daily chart continues to reflect a bearish underlying structure, despite the index gaining 0.34% to close at 23,140.50. Price action remains below the major short- and medium-term moving averages, while the earlier rising trendline has been decisively breached, indicating that the broader corrective trend remains intact. Although the latest session showed some recovery from the intraday low, the recent sequence of lower-highs and lower-lows also suggests sellers continue to dominate the prevailing price structure. RSI has improved to 34.42 from oversold territory and moved above its signal average of 31.41, pointing to an early recovery in short-term momentum. However, its position below the neutral 50 mark indicates that momentum remains weak. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line (-243.79) below the signal line (-226.15), confirming the broader bearish momentum.
Nifty 50 extended its corrective phase, breached the previous swing low of 23,116 and registering a fresh low of 23,021, before recovering to close the session in positive territory. Despite the rebound, the broader price structure remains cautious, with the index continuing to trade under corrective pressure. A sustained and decisive break below the 23,100–23,000 zone could reinforce bearish momentum and extend the decline toward 22,700. Conversely, any near-term recovery is likely to face initial resistance in 23,300–23,500, and a sustained move above this band would signal an improvement in the short-term technical structure.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a negative note at 55,373.75, compared with the previous close of 55,438.50. The opening level also marked the intraday low, after which the index witnessed a steady rebound and touched a high of 55,762.60. However, some profit booking near the day’s high trimmed gains, and the index closed at 55,580.40, up 141.90 points or 0.26%. The session formed a bullish recovery candle with an upper wick, indicating buying interest at lower levels but continued supply around 55,750. Despite the positive close, Nifty Bank remained below its 21-, 50-, 100-, and 200-DMA. Therefore, the rebound currently appears to be a relief move within a broader technically weak structure rather than a confirmed trend reversal.
The RSI stood at 37.91, below its signal average of 40.20, indicating that momentum remains weak despite the day’s recovery. The indicator is above the oversold zone but has yet to reclaim the 40–45 band required to signal meaningful momentum improvement. Meanwhile, the MACD remained below the zero line, with the MACD line at -404.88, below the signal line at -320.35. The negative histogram reading of -84.53 confirms that the bearish crossover remains intact. However, any contraction in the negative histogram over the next few sessions could provide an early indication that downside momentum is gradually weakening.
Immediate support is placed around 55,350–55,300, followed by the psychological 55,000 level and a stronger support zone near 54,800. On the upside, 55,760 is the first resistance, while 56,000–56,300 could restrict a sustained recovery. Beyond that, the 100- and 21-DMA, placed near 56,572 and 56,685, respectively, form a major resistance cluster. A decisive close above 56,000 could extend the rebound, while a break below 55,000 may renew selling pressure. Elevated crude prices, geopolitical tensions, foreign outflows, and high global bond yields remain key risks. Although strength in private banks could provide selective support.
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