Stock recommendations for 29 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities resumed their downward march on Tuesday, 28 July, with the benchmarks ending slightly lower amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex closed 70 points, or 0.09%, lower at 76,765.92, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,985.35, down 11 points, or 0.04%.
The mid and small-cap segments ended mixed. The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 0.08%, while the Smallcap 100 index declined 0.22%.
The stock market ended lower amid profit-taking after strong gains in the previous session, as uncertainties over the West Asia conflict continued to weigh on sentiment. The US and Iran have halted strikes, and reports suggest some diplomatic efforts to end the conflict are on. Crude oil prices fell further to $85 per barrel.