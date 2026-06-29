Stock recommendations for 29 June from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 ended with a modest 0.14% gain, but the daily candlestick reflected profit booking at higher levels after an intraday attempt to extend the rally. Notably, the index has continued to hover between its 50- and 100-DMA for the last 9–10 trading sessions, highlighting a phase of consolidation and indecision as neither bulls nor bears have established a decisive advantage. The RSI is placed at 56.97, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark and trending higher, suggesting improving underlying strength without entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory above its signal line, with the histogram continuing to print positive bars, indicating that bullish momentum is intact despite some moderation in recent sessions.