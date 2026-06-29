Stock recommendations for 29 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities some profit booking in the afternoon session on Thursday, 25 June, which weighed on Sensex and the Nifty 50.
The 30-share pack Sensex dropped 703 points from its intraday high of 77,803.18 to end at 77,100.47, still up 109 points from previous close. The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 24,261.60 during the session but closed at 24,056, up 34 points.
While the benchmarks extended gains to a second consecutive session, the mid- and small-cap segments faltered. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.55%, and the Smallcap 100 index declined 0.47%.