Stock recommendations for 29 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities some profit booking in the afternoon session on Thursday, 25 June, which weighed on Sensex and the Nifty 50.
Stock market recap: Indian equities some profit booking in the afternoon session on Thursday, 25 June, which weighed on Sensex and the Nifty 50.
The 30-share pack Sensex dropped 703 points from its intraday high of 77,803.18 to end at 77,100.47, still up 109 points from previous close. The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 24,261.60 during the session but closed at 24,056, up 34 points.
The 30-share pack Sensex dropped 703 points from its intraday high of 77,803.18 to end at 77,100.47, still up 109 points from previous close. The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 24,261.60 during the session but closed at 24,056, up 34 points.
While the benchmarks extended gains to a second consecutive session, the mid- and small-cap segments faltered. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.55%, and the Smallcap 100 index declined 0.47%.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (current price: ₹151)
- Why it’s recommended: Leading global auto component supplier, diversified global customer base, presence across multiple geographies, strong relationships with global OEMs, diversified product portfolio, beneficiary of premium vehicle growth, increasing content per vehicle, growth opportunities in EV segment, acquisition-led expansion strategy, strong manufacturing scale, improving operational efficiencies, expansion into non-auto segments, strong export revenue base, long-term global auto demand, and healthy order pipeline.
- Key metrics: P/E: 40.66, 52-week high: ₹155.25, volume: ₹1,130.46 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on global auto industry, slowdown in vehicle production, integration risk from acquisitions, customer concentration risk, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from rising costs, forex fluctuation impact, geopolitical risks in key markets, supply chain disruptions, EV transition-related uncertainties, high debt from acquisitions, economic slowdown in export markets, competition in auto components, semiconductor supply risks, and valuation risk during industry downturns.
- Buy: ₹149–152
- Target price: ₹175 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹141
Buy: L&T Finance Ltd (current price: ₹299)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong backing from L&T Group, diversified retail lending portfolio, focus on retail financing, improving asset quality trends, strong digital lending platform, growing rural finance business, beneficiary of rising credit demand, healthy capital adequacy, improving profitability, strong risk management framework, expanding customer base, reduced dependence on wholesale lending, scalable business model, strong brand credibility, and attractive long-term growth potential.
- Key metrics: P/E: 24.74, 52-week high: ₹329.45, volume: ₹254.90 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Rising NPAs during economic slowdown, dependence on interest rate cycle, margin pressure from funding costs, intense competition in NBFC sector, regulatory tightening risk, credit risk in retail lending, liquidity and refinancing risks, slower loan growth risk, economic slowdown affecting collections, asset-liability mismatch risk, higher provisioning requirements, technology and cybersecurity risks, rural demand volatility, execution risk in business transformation, and valuation risk during weak credit cycles.
- Buy at: ₹296–300
- Target price: ₹338 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹280
Nifty 50 performance on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally higher on 25 June, although they surrendered most of their intraday gains in the final hours amid monthly derivatives expiry-related volatility.
Nifty 50 closed at 24,056.00, up 34.35 points (+0.14%), after trading in a broad range of 24,039–24,261, while Sensex settled 109.25 points higher (+0.14%) at 77,100.47. Auto stocks led the rally, with Nifty Auto surging 2.25%, supported by easing crude oil prices and strong buying in automobile names. FMCG, Private Bank, Realty, and Financial Services also ended in positive territory, whereas Metal (-1.37%), Oil & Gas (-0.87%), IT (-0.86%), Consumer Durables, and Media weighed on sentiment. Despite the benchmark gains, market breadth remained weak, reflecting broader selling pressure, with the overall advance-decline ratio at 1,231 advances against 2,069 declines (118 unchanged).
Nifty 50 ended with a modest 0.14% gain, but the daily candlestick reflected profit booking at higher levels after an intraday attempt to extend the rally. Notably, the index has continued to hover between its 50- and 100-DMA for the last 9–10 trading sessions, highlighting a phase of consolidation and indecision as neither bulls nor bears have established a decisive advantage. The RSI is placed at 56.97, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark and trending higher, suggesting improving underlying strength without entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory above its signal line, with the histogram continuing to print positive bars, indicating that bullish momentum is intact despite some moderation in recent sessions.
The index continued to consolidate within the 50- and 100-DMA, while successfully closing above the psychologically important 24,000 mark, reflecting resilience in market sentiment.
From a technical perspective, the index remains positioned above a key downward-sloping trendline, indicating that the broader recovery structure remains intact despite ongoing consolidation. 23,800–23,650 remains a crucial area to monitor, as sustained trading above this band would reinforce the prevailing positive bias and reduce the risk of a deeper corrective move.
On the upside, a decisive close above the 100-DMA, currently placed near 24,200, would be a significant technical development, signalling renewed buying interest and strengthening the case for a continuation of the recovery trend. Such a breakout could pave the way for an advance toward 24,350–24,600 over the near term, supported by improving momentum indicators and a gradually strengthening market structure
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 58,493.85 and saw intraday volatility as profit booking emerged after it touched the day's high of 58,706.05. However, buying interest at lower levels helped the index recover from the intraday low of 58,109.85, settling marginally higher at 58,177.05, up 26.70 points (0.05%).
The formation of a long upper shadow on the daily candle indicates selling pressure near higher levels, while the recovery from the day's low reflects continued buying support. Importantly, the index is attempting to sustain above the 200 DMA, highlighting improving sentiment. The recent breakout from a short-term consolidation zone suggests the broader recovery remains intact, although sustained follow-through buying is required to confirm the bullish continuation.
The RSI is placed at 66.60, remaining comfortably above the neutral 50 mark and indicating strengthening bullish momentum, although it is approaching the overbought zone. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above both the signal line and the zero line, with a positive histogram, confirming that bullish momentum continues to strengthen. There is no visible bearish divergence between price and momentum indicators at this stage.
The alignment of both RSI and MACD supports the ongoing uptrend, although the slight loss of momentum after today's rejection near the highs suggests traders should watch for confirmation before expecting another strong upside extension.
On the downside, immediate support is placed near 58,100, followed by the 200-DMA around 57,125, while stronger support is seen near 56,400. On the upside, immediate resistance is located around 58,700, with the next major hurdle near 59,000–59,200. The technical structure continues to favour the bulls if the index sustains above the 200-DMA and recent breakout levels.
However, mixed global cues and evolving macro developments could keep volatility elevated in the near term. A decisive move above 58,700 may trigger fresh buying interest, while failure to hold 58,100 could invite short-term profit-booking before the broader uptrend resumes.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.