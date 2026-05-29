Stock recommendations for 29 May from MarketSmith India

Technically, the Nifty had faced strong resistance in the 23,800–24,000 zone in recent sessions. Although Monday’s rally helped the index close decisively above 24,000, but the pullback suggested traders remain cautious about sustaining higher levels. A sustained move above 24,000 could strengthen bullish sentiment further and open the way for 24,300, followed by 24,600. On the downside, 23,600 is expected to act as a key support level, with any short-term correction likely to attract buying interest.