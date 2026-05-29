Stock recommendations for 29 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended largely flat after a range-bound and directionless session, with a slight negative bias. The Nifty 50 slipped 6.55 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,907.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex hovered near the 76,000 mark.
Investor sentiment remained cautious amid persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, weakness in the rupee and continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. However, optimism around possible US-Iran peace talks and softer crude oil prices helped cap deeper losses.
Despite the muted performance in benchmark indices, broader markets showed resilience and outperformed large-cap stocks. Market breadth remained positive, with 1,772 stocks advancing, 1,535 declining and 115 unchanged.
Among sectors, Nifty Media rose 3.05%, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto gained 1.67% and 1.45%, respectively. Financial stocks, however, saw profit booking, dragging the Nifty Financial Services index down 0.77%.
Investors also remained watchful amid a heavy supply overhang from major corporate actions, including the opening of Coal India’s offer for sale (OFS).