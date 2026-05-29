Stock recommendations for 29 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended largely flat after a range-bound and directionless session, with a slight negative bias. The Nifty 50 slipped 6.55 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,907.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex hovered near the 76,000 mark.
Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended largely flat after a range-bound and directionless session, with a slight negative bias. The Nifty 50 slipped 6.55 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,907.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex hovered near the 76,000 mark.
Investor sentiment remained cautious amid persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, weakness in the rupee and continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. However, optimism around possible US-Iran peace talks and softer crude oil prices helped cap deeper losses.
Investor sentiment remained cautious amid persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, weakness in the rupee and continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. However, optimism around possible US-Iran peace talks and softer crude oil prices helped cap deeper losses.
Despite the muted performance in benchmark indices, broader markets showed resilience and outperformed large-cap stocks. Market breadth remained positive, with 1,772 stocks advancing, 1,535 declining and 115 unchanged.
Among sectors, Nifty Media rose 3.05%, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto gained 1.67% and 1.45%, respectively. Financial stocks, however, saw profit booking, dragging the Nifty Financial Services index down 0.77%.
Investors also remained watchful amid a heavy supply overhang from major corporate actions, including the opening of Coal India’s offer for sale (OFS).
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 29 May:
Buy: Netweb Technologies India Ltd (current price: ₹4,072)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in high-end computing, beneficiary of AI and data centre growth, growing demand for supercomputing solutions, focus on indigenous technology solutions, strong government and enterprise opportunities, expansion in cloud and HPC segment, beneficiary of digital infrastructure growth, strong order book potential, opportunity from semiconductor ecosystem growth, high-growth technology sector exposure, increasing adoption of AI workloads, focus on innovation and R&D, strong positioning in niche market, growth in defence and research projects, and scalability in enterprise computing business.
- Key metrics: P/E: 106.56, 52-week high: ₹4,492.00, volume: ₹630.99
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-EMA on above average volume
- Risk factors: High dependence on technology spending, rapid technological obsolescence risk, competition from global technology players, dependence on government and enterprise orders, supply chain and chip shortage risks, margin pressure from hardware business, execution risk in large projects, working capital intensive operations, volatility in order inflows, dependence on imported components, cybersecurity and data risks, economic slowdown affecting IT capex, high valuation risk, client concentration risk, and currency fluctuation impact.
- Buy: ₹4,031–4,092
- Target price: ₹4,700 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹3,830
Buy: Premier Energies Ltd (current price: ₹1,046)
- Why it’s recommended: Beneficiary of solar energy boom, strong presence in solar modules & cells, government support for renewable energy, opportunity from “Make in India” push, growing domestic solar demand, expansion in manufacturing capacity, import substitution opportunity, rising demand from utility-scale projects, beneficiary of PLI scheme support, strong long-term renewable energy outlook, increasing focus on backward integration, export growth opportunities, demand from corporate green energy adoption, growth potential in energy transition sector, and improving scale efficiencies.
- Key metrics: P/E:30.61, 52-week high: ₹1,136.40, volume: ₹478.91 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Highly competitive solar industry, dependence on government policies, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from Chinese competition, technology obsolescence risk, high capital expenditure requirements, execution risk in capacity expansion, dependence on import of key materials, working capital intensive business, solar module price fluctuations, regulatory and tariff risks, global oversupply risk in solar market, forex fluctuation impact, demand slowdown in renewable projects, and cyclical nature of solar industry.
- Buy at: ₹1,036–1,051
- Target price: ₹1,200 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹995
Nifty 50 performance on 27 May
Indian equity markets ended largely flat on Wednesday after a volatile intra-day session, with the Nifty 50 slipping 6.55 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,907.15. The index traded in a broad 23,858–23,983 range as investors remained cautious ahead of key global macro cues and month-end positioning. The Sensex also hovered near the flatline, reflecting mixed sectoral trends.
Despite the muted headline indices, broader market sentiment remained constructive. Market breadth favoured gainers, with 1,772 stocks advancing against 1,535 declines, while 115 shares remained unchanged.
Sector-wise, Nifty Media rose 3.05%, while Metal and Auto gained 1.67% and 1.45%, respectively, driven by buying in cyclical and consumption-linked stocks. In contrast, Financial Services fell 0.77%, while Private Banks and IT declined 0.46% and 0.25%, respectively, amid profit booking. Pharma and Realty indices ended marginally higher.
Technically, the Nifty formed another bearish candle on the daily chart after facing rejection near a declining short-term trendline, indicating persistent selling pressure at higher levels. Despite intermittent recovery attempts in recent sessions, the broader structure continues to indicate a lower-high formation, suggesting the market remains in a consolidation-to-corrective phase rather than a confirmed uptrend.
Momentum indicators also reflected a cautious undertone. The RSI hovered near the neutral 50 mark and edged slightly higher, signalling some stabilization but limited directional conviction. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram improved gradually, with the MACD line attempting a crossover from lower levels. However, the indicator remains below the zero line, suggesting the broader trend bias is still cautious.
According to O’Neil’s market direction methodology, the Indian equity market has been downgraded to “Uptrend Under Pressure” from “Confirmed Uptrend.”
Technically, the Nifty had faced strong resistance in the 23,800–24,000 zone in recent sessions. Although Monday’s rally helped the index close decisively above 24,000, but the pullback suggested traders remain cautious about sustaining higher levels. A sustained move above 24,000 could strengthen bullish sentiment further and open the way for 24,300, followed by 24,600. On the downside, 23,600 is expected to act as a key support level, with any short-term correction likely to attract buying interest.
Nifty Bank's performance
The banking sector witnessed a mixed session on Wednesday, with the Nifty Bank underperforming the broader market and declining 239.05 points, or 0.43%, to close at 54,853.85.
Macro factors continued to weigh on sentiment, with persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and weakness in the rupee pressuring heavyweight banking stocks. However, losses remained contained after easing geopolitical concerns and growing optimism around a possible U.S.–Iran diplomatic agreement pushed Brent crude prices lower, offering relief on inflation concerns for the import-dependent Indian economy.
Stock-specific action within the index remained sharply divided. HDFC Bank led the decline, falling 2.54% to close at 759.15, while ICICI Bank slipped 0.52% amid profit booking. On the other hand, IDFC First Bank rose 2.39% to 71.90, while Axis Bank and Canara Bank gained 0.40% and 0.86%, respectively, helping cushion the broader weakness as the June derivatives series began on a relatively light positioning base.
Technically, Bank Nifty remains in a short-term consolidation phase following the sharp correction seen during March and April. Recent rebound attempts have lost momentum near declining short-term moving averages, indicating continued selling pressure at higher levels.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the neutral 50 mark and has flattened after recovering from oversold territory, suggesting balanced momentum without a strong directional bias. Meanwhile, the MACD is showing early signs of improvement, with the histogram turning marginally positive and the indicator lines attempting a bullish crossover.
On the technical front, immediate support is seen in the 54,200–54,600 range, which is expected to act as a crucial near-term cushion. A sustained breach below this zone could weaken sentiment further and extend the broader corrective phase toward 53,000.
On the upside, the index is likely to face immediate resistance near 55,500, while the 56,000–56,200 zone remains a key hurdle, coinciding with multiple medium-term moving averages.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.