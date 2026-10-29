Stock recommendations for 29 October from MarketSmith India

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 39.53, below its average of 43.49. Although it has recovered from around 37, it remains below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weak momentum. The MACD is at -433.10, below its signal line at -380.07, with a histogram reading of -53.03. Both lines remain in negative territory, keeping the bearish crossover intact, though the relatively narrow histogram suggests selling pressure is easing.