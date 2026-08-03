Stock recommendations for 3 August from MarketSmith India

Immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed near 56,750–56,550, coinciding with the recent swing low and the 50-DMA, while stronger support is seen around 55,700, near the 100-DMA. On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 57,450–57,550, aligned with the 200-DMA, followed by a stronger hurdle near 57,900–58,000. The index is likely to remain range-bound in the near term as investors await fresh domestic earnings, global central bank cues, and developments in overseas markets.