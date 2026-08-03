Stock recommendations for 3 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher for the third consecutive session on Friday, 21 July, amid mixed global cues and a downtick in crude oil prices.
The Sensex ended 166 points, or 0.21%, to end at 78,094.64, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,383.60, up 66 points, or 0.27%. Broader markets also mirrored positive sentiment; the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rose by 0.44% each.
The overall market capitalization of the BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹486 trillion from ₹483 trillion in the previous session.
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose more than 2% in July, extending gains for the second consecutive month. However, year-to-date, the Nifty is down 7%, and the 30-share pack is down over 8%.