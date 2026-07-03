Stock recommendations for 3 July from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, immediate support is seen around 57,850, followed by 57,200–57,000, where the 200-DMA is placed. A decisive breach below these levels could invite fresh selling pressure. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 58,400, while a sustained breakout above this hurdle could open the door towards the 58,800–59,000 region in the coming sessions. The index continues to trade above its 10-, 21-, 50-, and 100-DMA, reflecting a favorable medium-term structure. Positive domestic sentiment, stable banking fundamentals, and supportive global cues may help sustain the bullish bias. Although investors are likely to remain watchful of global macroeconomic developments and institutional flows before driving the next meaningful breakout.