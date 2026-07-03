Stock recommendations for 3 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for a second consecutive session on 2 July 2026, driven by broad-based buying across segments.
BSE Sensex rallied 579 points (0.75%) to settle at 77,502.12, while Nifty 50 advanced 170 points (0.71%) to close at 24,175.70. Market breadth heavily favoured bulls with an overall advance-decline ratio of 2,226 to 1,145, while small-cap shares outpaced large-caps by jumping 1.25%.
On the sectoral front, IT stocks hogged the limelight, with Nifty IT surging 4.64%, led by heavyweights like Infosys and TCS. On the contrary, Nifty PSU Bank emerged as a minor laggard, slipping 0.43%. Sentiment was bolstered by easing macroeconomic concerns after Brent crude prices softened following indirect US-Iran diplomatic talks in Doha. Furthermore, remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh signal that inflation risks have eased and that aggressive rate hikes may be off the table further calmed global markets.