Stock recommendations for 3 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended Tuesday’s session on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 rising 100.95 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,483.55. The index saw intraday volatility, slipping to a low of 23,229.15, before late-session buying helped it recover much of the earlier losses.
Market breadth stayed firmly positive, with 2,034 stocks advancing against 1,285 declining, indicating broad-based participation across mid- and small-cap segments.
Sectorally, Nifty IT led the gains, surging 4.23%, followed by Consumer Durables, which rose 1.30%, and FMCG, up 0.76%. In contrast, Nifty Pharma and Financial Services ended in the red, falling 0.86% and 0.63%, respectively.
Investors continued to track global macroeconomic cues and domestic policy signals as the benchmark index inched closer to its previous record highs. The day’s move reflected a cautiously optimistic undertone in the domestic market.