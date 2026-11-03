Stock recommendations for 3 November from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators are increasingly favouring the bulls. The 14-period relative strength index (RSI) has climbed to 48.46, above its average of 44.67, and is approaching the key 50 mark, suggesting that selling pressure is easing. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) line, at -320.39, has crossed above its signal line at -367.06, while the histogram has turned positive at 46.67. This bullish crossover indicates improving momentum, although both the MACD line and the index remain below their respective key trend thresholds, suggesting that the recovery is still at an early stage.