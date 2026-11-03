Stock recommendations for 3 November from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The benchmark Sensex rallied 1,233 points to a more than seven-week high on Monday, extending its gains for a third consecutive session. The Nifty 50 also climbed above 23,400, buoyed by a sharp rally in Reliance Industries following its quarterly earnings and easing crude oil prices.
The 30-share Sensex surged 1,233.25 points, or 1.66%, to close at the day's high of 75,692.78, its highest level since 7 September. The Nifty rose 387.70 points, or 1.68%, to settle at 23,440.80, also its highest close in more than five weeks.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries led the gains, surging 11.64% after reporting a record quarterly profit of ₹29,550 crore for July-September, up 33.8% from a year earlier. Strong performance in its oil-to-chemicals business, driven by higher global fuel margins, and growth in its telecom arm offset relatively subdued performance in retail.