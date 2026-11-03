Stock recommendations for 3 November from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The benchmark Sensex rallied 1,233 points to a more than seven-week high on Monday, extending its gains for a third consecutive session. The Nifty 50 also climbed above 23,400, buoyed by a sharp rally in Reliance Industries following its quarterly earnings and easing crude oil prices.
Stock market recap: The benchmark Sensex rallied 1,233 points to a more than seven-week high on Monday, extending its gains for a third consecutive session. The Nifty 50 also climbed above 23,400, buoyed by a sharp rally in Reliance Industries following its quarterly earnings and easing crude oil prices.
The 30-share Sensex surged 1,233.25 points, or 1.66%, to close at the day's high of 75,692.78, its highest level since 7 September. The Nifty rose 387.70 points, or 1.68%, to settle at 23,440.80, also its highest close in more than five weeks.
The 30-share Sensex surged 1,233.25 points, or 1.66%, to close at the day's high of 75,692.78, its highest level since 7 September. The Nifty rose 387.70 points, or 1.68%, to settle at 23,440.80, also its highest close in more than five weeks.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries led the gains, surging 11.64% after reporting a record quarterly profit of ₹29,550 crore for July-September, up 33.8% from a year earlier. Strong performance in its oil-to-chemicals business, driven by higher global fuel margins, and growth in its telecom arm offset relatively subdued performance in retail.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Tanla Platforms Ltd (current price: ₹644)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong leadership in India’s CPaaS and enterprise messaging market, rising digital communication, RCS and OTT messaging adoption, and the scaling of proprietary platforms such as Wisely and AI-driven communication solutions could improve margins and create new revenue streams.
- Key metrics: P/E: 15.01, 52-week high: ₹656.00, volume: ₹87.28 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup base formation and trendline breakout
- Risk factors: Regulatory changes by TRAI or telecom operators may impact messaging volumes, pricing and profitability, while high dependence on telecom partners and intense competition from global CPaaS players could pressure growth and margins.
- Buy: ₹638-647
- Target price: ₹750 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹595
Buy: Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd (current price: ₹671)
- Why it’s recommended: Rising demand for luxury hospitality in India, limited premium hotel supply, strong luxury brand positioning, and expansion through new hotels and management contracts support higher occupancy, room rates and long-term growth visibility.
- Key metrics: P/E: 45.18, 52-week high: ₹683.00, volume: ₹156.45 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Luxury hotel demand is cyclical and vulnerable to economic slowdowns, travel disruptions and geopolitical events, while execution risks in expansion projects and increasing competition from domestic and international luxury hotel chains may affect returns.
- Buy at: ₹664-674
- Target price: ₹850 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹625
How Nifty 50 performed
Indian equity markets ended Monday's session on a strong note, with the Nifty 50 surging 387.70 points, or 1.68%, to close at 23,440.80, against its previous close of 23,053.10. The index opened at 23,222.30, touched an intraday low of 23,207.05 and closed at the day's high, indicating strong buying momentum towards the end of the session.
Broader market participation was encouraging, with 2,445 stocks advancing, 1,164 declining and 104 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of 2.10:1. Sectoral indices were largely in the green, led by Nifty Oil & Gas (+5.95%), Metal (+3.21%), Consumer Durables (+2.70%), PSU Bank (+1.36%) and Auto (+1.33%). Media (-0.76%), IT (-0.50%) and Private Bank (-0.14%) were among the few sectors that ended lower.
The Nifty 50 formed a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, closing at the session's high. Its sharp recovery from recent lows points to renewed buying interest and improving short-term momentum. The index has reclaimed its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), signalling a possible near-term trend reversal. However, it continues to trade below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting that the broader trend remains cautious.
The index's prevailing downward price structure has shown initial signs of improvement, although a sustained breakout above the broader declining trendline is yet to be confirmed. The relative strength index (RSI) has strengthened to 61.03, moving above the neutral 50 mark and its signal average. This indicates improving bullish momentum without the index entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has registered a bullish crossover, with an expanding positive histogram pointing to strengthening upward momentum, although the MACD line remains below the zero line.
The Nifty's recovery above its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) signals renewed buying interest and improving near-term sentiment. However, sustained buying will be crucial to confirm further gains.
On the upside, the 23,600-23,700 range is likely to act as a key resistance zone, where selling pressure could emerge. On the downside, the 23,200-23,000 range is expected to provide immediate support and will be important in determining whether the ongoing recovery can be sustained.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
Bank Nifty began the week on a firm note, opening higher at 54,837.20 before absorbing early selling pressure to hit an intraday low of 54,582.00. The index subsequently recovered steadily to touch a high of 55,046.35 and closed at 55,002.20, up 315.25 points, or 0.58%, near the day's high. The recovery suggests that buyers are stepping in at lower levels. The index also closed just above its 21-day moving average (DMA).
State-owned lenders led the gains, with Bank of Baroda (+2.75%), State Bank of India (+2.61%) and HDFC Bank (+1.04%) among the major gainers. However, losses in private-sector lenders, including ICICI Bank (-0.76%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-0.70%) and Axis Bank (-0.66%), capped the upside. The formation of successive lows near 53,700-53,800 in late September and late October also points to a potential double-bottom formation.
Momentum indicators are increasingly favouring the bulls. The 14-period relative strength index (RSI) has climbed to 48.46, above its average of 44.67, and is approaching the key 50 mark, suggesting that selling pressure is easing. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) line, at -320.39, has crossed above its signal line at -367.06, while the histogram has turned positive at 46.67. This bullish crossover indicates improving momentum, although both the MACD line and the index remain below their respective key trend thresholds, suggesting that the recovery is still at an early stage.
A sustained move by the RSI above 50 and the MACD towards the zero line would provide stronger confirmation of a trend reversal. Until then, the current move is best viewed as a rebound within a corrective structure rather than a confirmed change in trend.
On the technical front, the 21-DMA at 54,920 is the immediate support, followed by Monday's low of 54,580 and the crucial 53,700-53,800 zone. On the upside, the 50-DMA near 55,900 is the first major resistance, followed by the 56,680-56,700 range, where the 100-DMA and 200-DMA converge, creating a stronger resistance zone.
The broader macroeconomic backdrop remains mixed. Higher policy rates could support margins for lenders with floating-rate loan books, while strong second-quarter earnings provide additional comfort. However, Brent crude prices near $110 a barrel and continued foreign investor selling remain potential headwinds for market sentiment.
We expect Bank Nifty to gradually move towards 55,900, with a buy-on-dips approach favoured as long as the index holds above immediate support. A closing break below 54,580, however, would weaken the near-term technical setup.
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