Stock recommendations for 3 October from MarketSmith India

The Nifty 50 snapped its eight-day losing streak, staging a rebound from the 24,600–24,550 support zone, which has held firm over the past four sessions and is emerging as a key near-term base. Intraday, the index attempted to reclaim its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) but failed to close above it, suggesting that sustained strength is yet to be confirmed. The 14-period RSI has bounced off oversold levels, though it remains capped below its earlier downward sloping trendline, limiting bullish conviction. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to trend negative, reinforcing caution on the sustainability of this rebound.