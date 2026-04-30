Stock recommendations for 30 April from MarketSmith India

Why it’s recommended: strong parent backing (Siemens Energy AG), growing power and energy transition demand, order book visibility, renewable and grid modernization exposure, technology leadership in transmission solutions, government push for infrastructure and electrification, improving margins potential, and a diversified project portfolio

Risk factors: execution delays in large projects, high dependence on government orders, the cyclical nature of the capital goods sector, margin pressure due to

raw material costs

, working capital intensity, competition from global and domestic players, policy and regulatory changes risk, and forex fluctuation exposure