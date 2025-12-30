Stock recommendations for 30 December from MarketSmith India

Indian stock markets: The Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday’s trading session on a cautious and subdued note, as persistent selling pressure weighed on overall market sentiment.
Nifty 50 declined 0.38% to close at 25,942.10, while Sensex shed 346 points to settle at 84,695.54. Market breadth remained weak, with only 11 stocks advancing against 39 declines within Nifty 50 pack, highlighting broad-based selling and a negative undertone across sectors.
Although selective buying was visible in a handful of stocks, it failed to offset the overall weakness. Broader markets underperformed the frontline indices, reflecting a risk-off stance among investors and limited participation in the prevailing market trend.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Karur Vysya Bank Limited(current price: ₹132)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong regional franchise in South India, improving asset quality, healthy capital adequacy, consistent growth in advances and deposits, focus on retail and MSME lending, and ongoing digital transformation initiatives
- Key metrics: P/E: 12.67, 52-week high: ₹271.78, volume: ₹72.92 crore
- Technical analysis: Support near its 50-DMA
- Risk factors: High dependence on regional markets, and sensitivity to interest rate cycles.
- Exposure to MSME and agri-linked segments, intense competition from larger private banks and fintechs, asset quality risks during economic slowdowns, and regulatory and compliance-related challenges
- Buy: ₹254–259
- Target price: ₹280 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹245
Buy: V.S.T Tillers Tractors Limited, current price: ₹38.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong leadership in the power tiller segment, well-established brand in farm mechanisation, debt-free balance sheet and healthy liquidity, consistent demand from small and marginal farmers, and presence in domestic and export markets
- Key metrics: P/E: 44.57; 52-week high: ₹6,150.00; volume: ₹16.56crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline in bullish momentum
- Risk factors: Cyclical demand dependent on monsoon conditions, high reliance on agricultural income trends, sensitivity to government subsidy policies, input cost and margin volatility, competitive pressure from larger agri-equipment players
- Buy at: ₹6,000–6,100
- Target price: ₹6,700 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹5,700
Nifty 50 Recap
Nifty 50 opened on a flat note and remained confined to a narrow, range-bound zone throughout the trading session, reflecting a lack of strong directional conviction among market participants.
The index continued to trade on a subdued tone and formed its third consecutive bearish candle on the daily chart, characterized by a lower-high and lower-low price structure, indicating a gradual loss of near-term momentum. From a technical standpoint, the momentum indicator, RSI, has turned downward and is currently positioned around 49, signaling weakening strength.
Additionally, the MACD has registered a negative crossover, suggesting emerging selling pressure. Although it continues to hold above its central (zero) line and indicates that the broader trend has not yet fully deteriorated. Overall, the technical setup warrants caution in the short term.
According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "confirmed uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week high.
Looking ahead, we will maintain the confirmed uptrend stance as long as market action remains constructive. However, if the distribution day count rises or the Nifty breaches key support levels, we may shift the outlook back to uptrend under pressure to reflect elevated risk.
The index ended the session marginally lower, slipping below the key psychological mark of 26,000 and breaking its 21-DMA, which reflects rising caution among market participants. From a technical perspective, a recovery in bullish momentum would require the index to decisively move above and sustain levels beyond 26,300.
Such a development would significantly strengthen the overall technical structure and could open the door for a continuation of the broader uptrend toward 26,500–26,700. On the downside, 25,700 emerges as the immediate support to watch during any corrective phase, while 25,300 remains a strong demand zone and an important medium-term support area.
How Nifty Bank performed
Nifty Bank opened on a flat note and witnessed subdued activity throughout the session, largely trading within a narrow, range-bound zone amid a lack of strong directional cues.
Selling pressure emerged in the latter half of the day, dragging the index lower and resulting in a negative close, down 79 points.
Technically, the index has now formed its fourth consecutive bearish candle on the daily chart, reflecting persistent weakness and cautious sentiment among market participants. However, it managed to close marginally above its 50-DMA, which remains a crucial short-term support level.
On the intraday front, select stocks such as AU Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, and HDFC Bank showed relative strength. Meanwhile, heavyweight stocks, including ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank underperformed, contributing to the overall downside pressure.
The momentum indicator, RSI, is gradually deteriorating and moving toward the downside, currently positioned at 48.50, which reflects weakening bullish momentum and a cautious short-term outlook.
At the same time, the MACD is showing a negative crossover, indicating emerging selling pressure. Although it continues to trade above the central (zero) line, suggesting the broader trend has not yet fully reversed.
Despite these mixed technical signals, under O’Neil’s framework for evaluating overall market direction, Nifty Bank remains classified within a Confirmed Uptrend.
Over the last four trading sessions, the index has seen consistent profit booking, leading to a slowdown in momentum. It is currently trading below its 21-day moving average and has managed to close marginally above its 50-DMA, signaling near-term weakness and the need for increased caution.
A retest of the 50 DMA around 58,730, which is approximately 0.34% below the current mark, cannot be ruled out soon, though intermittent pullback-driven rebounds remain possible. On the upside, 59,800–60,100 stands out as a significant resistance area, requiring a decisive breakout to restore bullish sentiment.
Conversely, 58,500–58,000 continues to offer strong support, underpinned by selective buying in key banking heavyweights.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.