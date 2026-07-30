Stock recommendations for 30 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, outperforming most Asian markets even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia intensified and oil prices climbed sharply. The rally came at a time when investors across the region continued to exit technology and semiconductor stocks amid growing concerns that the global artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom may not generate the expected returns.
The benchmark indices rose more than 1% each, lifting investor wealth by nearly ₹3 trillion. The gains were broad-based, with buying interest visible across heavyweight stocks and the broader market, even as volatility eased.
The Sensex surged 880 points, or 1.1%, to an intraday high of 77,646.09, while the Nifty 50 climbed 259 points, or 1.1%, to touch 24,244.55.
Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and TCS emerged as the biggest gainers, advancing by as much as 5%. On the other hand, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, Mahindra &