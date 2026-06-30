Stock recommendations for 30 June from MarketSmith India

The Indian benchmark indices snapped their two-day winning streak on Monday. The Sensex shed 372 points (0.48%) to close at 76,728.37, while the Nifty 50 slipped ~110 points (0.46%) to settle at 23,946.25. Investor sentiment turned cautious following renewed geopolitical friction in West Asia, as fresh military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran pushed crude oil prices higher, prompting profit-booking across major sectors.
The broader market also felt the heat, with the Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 0.37% and the Smallcap 100 index declining 0.62%. Market breadth remained visibly weak, heavily favoring decliners over advances in a 3:2 ratio. On the sectoral front, defensive buying emerged in Pharma and Metals, which managed to close in the green.
Conversely, interest-rate-sensitive and cyclical sectors bore the brunt of the selloff, led by significant corrections in Automobile and Oil & Gas heavyweights. From a technical perspective, the Nifty 50 breached its immediate psychological threshold of 24,000, signaling an increase in near-term selling pressure and potentially shifting the index into a brief consolidation phase after recent gains.