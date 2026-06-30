Stock recommendations for 30 June from MarketSmith India

The Indian benchmark indices snapped their two-day winning streak on Monday. The Sensex shed 372 points (0.48%) to close at 76,728.37, while the Nifty 50 slipped ~110 points (0.46%) to settle at 23,946.25. Investor sentiment turned cautious following renewed geopolitical friction in West Asia, as fresh military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran pushed crude oil prices higher, prompting profit-booking across major sectors.