Stock recommendations for 30 October from MarketSmith India

On the downside, 54,050 is the immediate support level, close to Thursday's intraday low, followed by the swing low around 53,500. A break below 53,500 would weaken the potential double-bottom formation. On the upside, 55,000 is the first hurdle. A sustained move above this level would bring the 50-DMA near 56,000 into focus, followed by the 100-DMA and 200-DMA cluster around 56,700.