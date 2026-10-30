Stock recommendations for 30 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 1% on Thursday, led by gains in banking, FMCG and IT shares, as crude oil prices eased and the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.
The Sensex surged 905.01 points, or 1.24%, to close at 74,151.04, its highest level in more than a week. The NSE Nifty gained 237.90 points, or 1.05%, to settle at 22,936.75.
Adani Ports, Power Grid, and Kotak Mahindra Bank led the gains, rising 3–4%, while Jio Platforms extended its post-listing gains. Trent, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, and Hindalco lagged. Breadth was positive, with 2,196 stocks advancing, 1,387 stocks declining, and 110 remaining unchanged.